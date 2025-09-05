How to Watch Every SEC Football Game During 2025 Week 2
So did the Southeastern Conference take one on the chin last week? It's hard to argue against that, but it's too early to assess how big of a shot it took.
Texas lost to reigning national champion Ohio State and fell out of the preseason No. 1, but that was an almost impossible situation for quarterback Arch Manning to step into as the full-time starter. There aren't too many established, veteran players who can handle the Horseshoe the first time, never mind the kind of blinding spotlight that went with College GameDay, etc. Don't write off the Longhorns at all.
Meanwhile, Alabama getting pushed around by Florida State was a lot more alarming. The Crimson Tide was supposed to bounce back after missing the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff during Kalen DeBoer's first season, but it was as if the team decided to call it a day after the offense drive down the field to open the scoring.
Give credit to Florida State, too. Remember, the Seminoles had a perfect season in 2023 only to get overlooked for the four-team playoff, and then hired Gus Malzahn as its offense coordinator, who had as much success as anyone against Alabama under Nick Saban. At minimum, Alabama should have received a loud wake-up call, although we may not not tell while facing Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday evening.
Meanwhile, every other SEC team took care of business and won last week, so the overall look of the league remains strong. LSU took care of Clemson. Auburn beat Baylor. South Carolina handled Virginia Tech. You get the point.
Week 2 in the college football schedule could see more of the same, although four games clearly stand out:
1) The revival of the Border War between Missouri and Kansas. If you don't know much about the intense rivalry we encourage you to check out Missouri Tigers On SI, including what's been happening on the Columbia campus this week.
2) Michigan at Oklahoma features two of college football's most successful programs historically.
3) Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech could tell us a lot about the Commodores' bowl chances.
4) The SEC opener is Ole Miss at Kentucky, although you might want to check out Arizona State at Mississippi State as these games are the only two in which an SEC team isn't favored to win this week. The Wildcats and Bulldogs are at home as well.
Here's your full TV rundown. Every team is playing Saturday. Listed kickoff times are all CT.
San Jose State (0-1) at Texas (0-1, 0-0 SEC)
11 a.m. CT • ABC
Austin, Texas • Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)
Series: Texas leads, 1-0
SiriusXM: 84
Utah State (1-0) at Texas A&M (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
11:45 a.m. CT • SEC Network
Bryan-College Station, Texas • Kyle Field (102,733)
Series: Texas A&M leads, 1-0
SiriusXM: 160/190
Austin Peay (1-0 at Georgia (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
3:30 p.m. ET • ESPN+ / SEC+
Athens, Ga. • Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (93,033)
Series: Georgia leads, 1-0
SiriusXM: 84
Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
3:30 p.m. ET • ABC
Lexington, Ky. • Kroger Field (61,000)
Series: UM leads, 30-15-1
Last: UK, 20-17 (2024 at Oxford)
SiriusXM: 388 - 132/191
Kansas (1-0) at Missouri (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
2:30 p.m. CT • ESPN2
Columbia, Mo. • Faurot Field (57,321)
Series: MIZ leads, 56-55-9
Last: MIZ, 24-10 (2011 at Kansas City)
SiriusXM: 121/192
ETSU (1-0) at Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
3:30 p.m. ET • ESPN+ / SEC+
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)
Series: UT leads, 1-0
SiriusXM: 139/202
USF (1-0) at Florida (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
4:15 p.m. ET • SEC Network
Gainesville, Fla. • Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548) Series: UF leads, 3-0
SiriusXM: 160/190
Arkansas State (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
4 p.m. CT • SEC+/ESPN+
Little Rock, Ark. • War Memorial Stadium (54,120)
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 103/204
South Carolina State (1-0) at South Carolina (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
7 p.m. ET • SEC+/ESPN+
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)
Series: SC leads, 3-0
SiriusXM: 146/201
Ball State (0-1) at Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. CT • ESPNU
Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043)
Series: AU leads, 3-0
SiriusXM: 139/202
Louisiana Tech (1-0) at LSU (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. CT • SEC+/ESPN+
Baton Rouge, La. • Tiger Stadium (102,321)
Series: LSU leads, 19-1
SiriusXM: 121/192
Arizona State (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0, 0-0)
6:30 p.m. CT • ESPN2
Starkville, Miss. • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field (60,311)
Series: ASU leads, 1-0
Last: ASU, 30-23 (2024 at Tempe)
SiriusXM: 132/191
Michigan (1-0) at Oklahoma (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Norman, Okla. • Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489)
Series: OU leads, 1-0
Last: OU, 14-6 (1976 at Orange Bowl)
SiriusXM: 84
Vanderbilt (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Virginia Tech (0-1)
6:30 p.m. CT • ACC Network
Blacksburg, Va. • Lane Stadium (66,233)
Series: VT leads, 6-4
Last: VU, 34-27 [OT] (2024 at Nashville)
SiriusXM: 387
UL-Monroe (1-0) at Alabama (0-1, 0-0 SEC)
6:45 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077)
Series: UA leads, 3-1
SiriusXM: 160/190
Entire College Football Schedule, Week 2
Friday's Games
6 p.m. | James Madison at Louisville | ESPN2
6:30 p.m. | Western Illinois at Northwestern | Big Ten Network
6:30 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Maryland | Big Ten Network
8:00 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Boise State | Fox Sports 1
Saturday's Games
11 a.m. | San Jose State at Texas | ABC
11 a.m. | Florida International at Penn State | Big Ten Network
11 a.m. | Illinois at Duke | ESPN
11 a.m. | Baylor at SMU | The CW Network
11 a.m. | Kennesaw State at Indiana | Fox Sports 1
11 a.m. | Iowa at Iowa State | Fox
11 a.m. | Kent State at Texas Tech | TNT
11 a.m. | Northwestern State at Minnesota | Big Ten Network
11 a.m. | Virginia at NC State | ESPN2
11 a.m. | Central Michigan at Pittsburgh | ESPNU
11 a.m. | UConn at Syracuse | ESPN+
11 a.m. | East Texas A&M at Florida State | ACC Network
11 a.m. | Liberty at Jacksonville State | CBSSN
11:45 a.m. | Utah State at Texas A&M | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Western Carolina at Wake Forest | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Howard at Temple | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Idaho State at New Mexico
2:30 p.m. | Grambling at Ohio State | Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. | Troy at Clemson | ACC Network
2:30 p.m. | Austin Peay at Georgia | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Oklahoma State at Oregon | CBS
2:30 p.m. | Ole Miss at Kentucky | ABC
2:30 p.m. | East Tennessee State at Tennessee | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Kansas at Missouri | ESPN2
2:30 p.m. | Miami (OH) at Rutgers | Peacock
2:30 p.m. Fresno State at Oregon State | The CW Network
2:30 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Bowling Green at Cincinnati | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Delaware at Colorado | Fox
2:30 p.m. | Lindenwood at App State | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Texas State at UTSA | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | UAB at Navy | CBSSPN
2:30 p.m. | North Texas at Western Michigan | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | St. Francis at Buffalo | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. |Bryant at UMASS | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin | Fox Sports 1
3 p.m. | West Virginia at Ohio | ESPNU
3 p.m. | Northern Iowa at Wyoming
3:15 p.m. | South Florida at Florida | SEC Network
4 p.m. | Arkansas State at Arkansas | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Sacramento State at Nevada
4 p.m. | Jackson State at Southern Miss | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Texas Southern at California | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Cal Poly at Utah | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Missouri State at Marshall | ESPN+
5 p.m. | North Carolina Central at Old Dominion | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Campbell at East Carolina | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Bethune-Cookman at Miami | ESPN+
6 p.m. | South Carolina State at South Carolina | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Army at Kansas State | ESPN
6 p.m. | North Carolina at Charlotte | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Houston at Rice | ESPN+
6 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at UCF | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Toledo | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Northern Colorado at Colorado State
6 p.m. | Memphis at Georgia State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Tulane at South Alabama | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Long Island University at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at LSU | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | Arizona State at Mississippi State | ESPN2
6:30 p.m. | Michigan at Oklahoma | ABC
6:30 p.m. | Ball State at Auburn | ESPNU
6:30 p.m. | Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech | ACC Network
6:30 p.m. | Akron at Nebraska | Big Ten Network
6:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at USC | Fox Sports One
6:30 p.m. | Boston College at Michigan State | NBC/Peacock
6:30 p.m. | Southern Illinois at Purdue | Big Ten Network
6:30 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
6:45 p.m. | ULM at Alabama | SEC Network
7 p.m. | UCLA at UNLV | CBSSN
7 p.m. | McNeese at Louisiana | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Tulsa at New Mexico State | ESPN+
8 p.m. | UT Martin at UTEP | ESPN+
9 p.m. | Weber State at Arizona | ESPN+
9:15 p.m. | San Diego State at Washington State | The CW Network
9:15 p.m. | Stanford at BYU | ESPN
10 p.m. | UC Davis at Washington | Big Ten Network
10:59 p.m. | Sam Houston at Hawai'i