SEC Daily: Graham’s Predictions for the Biggest SEC Games of Week 6
Last weekend was quite the week of SEC football. Ole Miss dominated LSU offensively despite winning by one score. The win deservedly pushed the Rebels all the way up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25.
Auburn put up a good fight, but could not find any sort of offensive rhythm against Texas A&M, and it led to its downfall and its second straight loss. In the nightcap, Alabama’s offensive explosion in the first half was enough to hold off Georgia in a dog fight in the second half as Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide once again took down Georgia.
That leads into this weekend, where No. 10 Alabama hosts No. 16 Vanderbilt in Tuscaloosa and is the site of this weekend’s featured game on “College Gameday.” It is a rematch of last season’s upset where the Commodores stunned the Crimson Tide.
With only 5 SEC games this weekend, let’s go ahead and predict all five.
No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama, 2:30 CT on ABC
Before the season, nobody could have ever guessed the College Gameday crew would go to Tuscaloosa for this particular game. After all, Alabama was a preseason playoff contender while Vanderbilt was expected by pundits to be about the same, or at least not improve drastically.
But alas, Vanderbilt has the opportunity to demand the respect of the entire sport if it were to win this weekend. Despite winning all five of its games so far by at least 20 points, it does not feel like the Commodores are getting the respect it deserves in this game.
Alabama coming in a heavy favorite feels disrespectful to Vanderbilt. However, the Crimson Tide’s home field advantage is a real factor when it comes to this time of year and I think it helps Alabama to a win that is closer than what people think.
PREDICTION: Alabama 34, Vanderbilt 27
No. 9 Texas at Florida, 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
This is just the start of Florida’s brutal schedule. At 1-3, it will be difficult for the Gators to make a bowl game. It feels as though a win here is paramount to their chances of making it to bowl season.
Texas, on the other hand, boasts of one of the best defenses in the nation and I believe is still able to go on a run this season. Playing at the Swamp is tricky, but Texas gets it done.
PREDICTION: Texas 24, Florida 13
Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia, 11 a.m. CT on ABC
Kentucky has played Georgia closer than expected in recent years. In fact last season, the Wildcats came up just short of a monumental upset at home against the Bulldogs. Kentucky competed well against Ole Miss on the road a few weeks ago and this weekend presents another road test.
The problem Kentucky faces this weekend is not only a Georgia team between the hedges, but a Georgia team that has a sour taste in its mouth after losing at home to Alabama last weekend 24-21 in primetime. An angry Georgia team is one of the last things a team wants to face off against.
PREDICTION: Georgia 41, Kentucky 10
Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Mississippi State is coming off a heartbreaking home loss to Tennessee where the Bulldogs felt like they had the Volunteers right where they wanted them. They just could not get the job done.
Going into Texas A&M this weekend, Mississippi State absolutely has the capability to compete with the Aggies. I think this is a game where Mississippi State plays Texas A&M closer than what people think, but the Texas A&M defense gets the stops it needs down the stretch.
PREDICTION: Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 20
Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma, 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network
The biggest thing people will look for in Oklahoma’s game against Kent State will be how the offense looks without quarterback John Mateer. Michael Hawkins Jr. will get the nod this weekend in Mateer’s absence in a game that should be easy for Hawkins to get comfortable and settle in this season.
Kent State is 1-3 with the lone win coming against Merrimack 21-17. Its two games against power conference opponents, the Golden Flashes have lost by 48 and 56, respectively. Oklahoma will cruise to a win.
PREDICTION: Oklahoma 59, Kent State 6