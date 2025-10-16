SEC Daily: Predictions for the Biggest SEC Games of Week 8
It was another stacked SEC slate last week that had everything from clutch plays to controversy to dominating wins. Alabama converted on a 4th and 8 that set up a game-winning score to hand Missouri its first loss of the season while Georgia squeaked by Auburn in what was nothing short of controversial.
This week, the log jam of the SEC starts to clear up. Well, maybe. This week features three SEC games that involve AP Top 20 teams, including a top 10 showdown in Athens as No. 5 Ole Miss takes No. 9 Georgia as the site of ESPN’s “College Gameday.” Vanderbilt is back in action as well this week as it hosts No. 10 LSU. And of course, it is the third Saturday in October, which means Alabama and Tennessee play.
Let’s predict the five biggest SEC games this week.
No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 9 Georgia, 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC
This is going to be such an intriguing game. Georgia just had its home winning streak snapped by Alabama and now the Bulldogs host another top team in Ole Miss, who is widely considered to be a playoff contender.
Both teams are coming off scares with Georgia beating Auburn 20-10 and Ole Miss sneaking past Washington State 24-21. The matchup of this game is Georgia’s defense against Ole Miss’ offense. The Rebels are putting up over 500 yards of offense per game while Georgia is allowing a little over 300 yards of offense per game. Georgia’s defense seems to get better as the game goes on, so to me, Ole Miss needs to get off to a fast start similar to what Alabama did a few weeks ago.
At the end of the day, I do think Georgia will look for revenge after losing to Ole Miss last season and the Bulldogs come out on top.
PREDICTION: Georgia 31, Ole Miss 23
No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Alabama, 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC
What a game we have here. “The Third Saturday in October” returns for another game that has immense postseason implications. The loser of this game will more than likely need to win out to make the playoffs. A second loss for either team here would not end any playoff hopes, but it would certainly heighten the pressure of winning week-to-week.
Tennessee’s defense has struggled this season. As a matter of fact, it ranks at the bottom of the SEC in scoring defense. The Volunteers are allowing 29.3 points per game. They are 5-1, but can their defense improve and sustain itself?
I think Alabama’s offense should be able to move the ball and score, but what about Alabama’s defense against Tennessee’s offense? This is where the game will be decided I think. If Alabama is able to even just slow down Tennessee’s offense and not get involved in a game where both teams are going touchdown for touchdown, the Crimson Tide have a big advantage.
I cannot see Alabama totally silencing Joey Aguilar and Tennessee’s weapons on offense, but I think the Crimson Tide can slow them down just enough.
PREDICTION: Alabama 38, Tennessee 31
No. 10 LSU at No. 17 Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. CT on ABC
Vanderbilt comes into this game as the much fresher team having the bye week prior to this weekend. The Commodores are looking to do something they have not done since 1990: beat LSU
It will not be easy though. LSU’s defense is among the best in college football and presents plenty of challenges. But LSU’s offense has shown to struggle at times. I do think that Vanderbilt’s offense may be the best offense the Tigers have seen this season. If Vanderbilt’s defense is able to prevent LSU’s offense from going off like Florida and South Carolina were able to, Vanderbilt just needs to come up with a couple extra scoring drives.
Vanderbilt is a slight favorite and this one and for good reason. I think Vanderbilt becomes bowl eligible this weekend.
PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 23, LSU 17
No. 16 Missouri at Auburn, 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Missouri proved last week that it can compete with some of the top teams in the SEC despite the close loss to Alabama. But this is the first time Missouri goes on the road at all this season, and it is against a hungry Auburn team that is desperate for a win.
After last week, I would expect Auburn to come out and play angry and play desperate. The question is can the Tigers offense come through? I can see this going either way, but until Auburn can prove it can score against quality opponents, I cannot pick them to win.
PREDICTION: Missouri 20, Auburn 14
No. 14 Oklahoma at South Carolina, 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network
I was very surprised last week to see how Oklahoma played against Texas. Only 6 points with Mateer playing? Did not see that one coming. South Carolina is coming off a loss to LSU. The Gamecocks are another team desperate to win a game.
But I think last week’s performance was more so about how good Texas’ defense is as opposed to how bad Oklahoma’s offense played. Not to mention, South Carolina has had plenty of trouble getting a consistent offensive game going. Oklahoma should win this game in Columbia
PREDICTION: Oklahoma 24, South Carolina 16