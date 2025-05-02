SEC's Top Prospects : SEC Daily, May 2, 2025
The Southeastern Conference produced 15 first round picks in last week's NFL Draft. The conference dominance didn't stop with the first round, instead, the SEC set an NFL Draft record by seeing 79 of its players selected in the seven-round event.
As the NFL rookies now join new teams we turn our attention back to the SEC as the league prepares for a blockbuster 2025 season. The conference will be dripping with draft-eligible talent once again, starting with the most important position on the field, quarterback.
The Texas Longhorns have the most intriguing NFL prospect entering the 2025 season in signal-caller Arch Manning. The redshirt sophomore has limited experience but creates exciting day-dreams as his potential and pedigree are off the charts.
South Carolina's redshirt sophomore LaNorris Sellers and LSU's redshirt senior Garrett Nussmeier have more experience than Manning and present as worthy challengers for best draft-eligible quarterback in the conference.
2026 SEC First Round Mock Draft Quarterback Prospects
Arch Manning
The Texas quarterback has the name, the size and the backing of the big brand. Can the first year starter lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoffs? Doing so will likely ensure QB-needy teams will fight to draft the next Manning, but given the familial history could he spurn the league for more time in Austin?
Mock Drafts: Danny Parkins, Fox Sports - #1 overall to the New Orleans Saints.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports - #1 overall to the New Orleans Saints.
Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report - #2 overall to the Cleveland Browns.
Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman, PFF - #2 overall to the Cleveland Browns.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic - #1 overall to the New Orleans Saints.
LaNorris Sellers
The South Carolina quarterback battled through an ankle injury as a first year starter and still managed 2534 passing yards with 18 touchdowns with 674 rushing yards and seven more scores on the ground to prove he's one of the top dual-threat quarteback in the upcoming draft cycle.
Mock Drafts: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports - #6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report - #1 overall to the New York Jets.
Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman, PFF - #26 overall to the Los Angeles Rams.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic - #2 overall to the New York Jets.
Garrett Nussmeier
The redshirt senior enters the season as the most experienced of the draft eligible quarterbacks. He passed for 4,052 with 29 touchdowns as a true pocket quarterback.
Mock Drafts: Danny Parkins, Fox Sports - #2 overall to the Cleveland Browns.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports - #12 overall to the Los Angeles Rams
Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman, PFF - #5 overall to the New Orleans Saints.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic - #16 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Other SEC Prospects Mocked in 2026 NFL Draft First Round
Danny Perkins, Fox Sports
- No. 6 Indianapolis Colts - Kadyn Proctor, LT, Alabama
- No. 8 Miami Dolphins - Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
- No. 9 Las Vegas Raiders - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
- No. 3 New York Giants - Anthony Hill Jr. LB, Texas
- No. 4 New York Jets - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
- No. 13 Miami Dolphins - Kadyn Proctor, LT, Alabama
- No. 15 Arizona Cardinals - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
- No. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
- No. 20 Los Angeles Chargers - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
- No. 22 Minnesota Vikings - Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
- No. 24 Green Bay Packers - Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
- No. 25 Cincinnati Bengals - CJ Baxter, RB, Texas
- No. 26 Washington Commanders - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
- No. 27 Los Angeles Rams - Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
- No. 29 Kansas City Chiefs - Cayden Green, OG, Missouri
- No. 31 Baltimore Ravens - Christen Miller - DT, Georgia
Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report
- No. 5 New York Giants - Kadyn Proctor, LT, Alabama
- No. 8 Cleveland Browns - Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina
- No. 12 Arizona Cardinals - Roderick Kearney, OG, Florida
- No. 13 Miami Dolphins - Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
- No. 16 Chicago Bears - Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
- No. 17 Houston Texans - Jaeden Roberts, OG, Alabama
- No. 21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
- No. 28 Detroit Lions - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
- No. 29 Buffalo Bills - Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
- No. 31 Kansas City Chiefs - Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn
Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman, PFF
- No. 1 New York Giants - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
- No. 6 Carolina Panthers - Anthony Hill, LB, Texas
- No. 15 Miami Dolphins - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
- No. 19 Denver Broncos - Eric Singleton Jr., WR, Auburn
- No. 20 Houston Texans - Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
- No. 21 Green Bay Packers - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
- No. 22 Tampa Bay Bucanners - Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
- No. 23 Los Angeles Chargers - Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
- No. 24 Washington Commanders - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
- No. 25 Cincinnati Bengals - Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, OG, Texas A&M
- No. 28 Kansas City Chiefs - Tyreak Sapp, EDGE, Florida
- No. 32 Buffalo Bills - Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
- No. 6 Carolina Panthers - Keldric Faulk, DT, Auburn
- No. 8 Indianapolis Colts - Kadyn Proctor, LT, Alabama
- No. 9 Cleveland Browns - Austin Barber, LT, Florida
- No. 11 Los Angeles Rams - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
- No. 12 Seattle Seahawks - Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
- No. 15 Arizona Cardinals - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
- No. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
- No. 21 Minnesota Vikings - Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina
- No. 22 Los Angeles Chargers - Tyreak Sapp, EDGE, Florida
- No. 25 Washington Commanders - Whit Weeks, LB, LSU