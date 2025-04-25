Southeastern Conference Dominates Opening Round at NFL Draft: SEC Daily, April 25, 2025
On Thursday night, the Southeastern Conference did what it had done the last 18 years by dominating the first round of the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wis. The league has produced the most NFL Draft picks every year dating back to 2007 and got off to a good start on upholding that streak on Thursday as 15 SEC football players heard their names called in the the opening round of the draft.
The league continued its streak to dominate the first round as its 15 selections surpassed last year's 11 and made the 14th time in 15 years that the conference has tied or led the nation in first round selections.
2025 First Round Selections by Conference
- SEC - 15
- BIG 10 - 11
- ACC - 2
- BIG 12 - 2
- Mountain West - 1
- Missouri Valley (FCS) - 1
The SEC had representatives from nine different schools hear their names called in the first round but Georgia and Texas led the way with three selections each.
2025 First Round Picks by School
- Georgia - 3
- Texas - 3
- Alabama - 2
- Ole Miss - 2
- Kentucky - 1
- LSU - 1
- Missouri - 1
- Tennessee - 1
- Texas A&M - 1
The SEC saw 62 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. The conference holds the record for most selections in a single year, notching 65 in 2021 and 2022.
2025 NFL Draft Round One Selections
1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward - QB - Miami
2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter - WR/CB - Colorado
3. New York Giants: Abdual Carter - EDGE - Penn State
4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell - OT - LSU
5. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham - DT - Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty - RB - Boise State
7. New York Jets - Armand Membou - OT - Missouri
8. Carolina Panthers - Tetairoa McMillan - WR - Arizona
9. New Orleans Saints - Kelvin Banks Jr. - OT - Texas
10. Chicago Bears - Colston Loveland - TE - Michigan
11. San Fransico 49ers - Mykel Williams - EDGE - Georgia
12. Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Booker - OG - Alabama
13. Miami Dolphins - Kenneth Grant - DT - Michigan
14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren - TE - Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons - Jalon Walker - LB - Georgia
16. Arizona Cardinals - Walter Nolan - DT - Ole Miss
17. Cincinnati Bengals - Shemar Stewart - EDGE - Texas A&M
18. Seattle Seahawks - Grey Zabel - OG - North Dakota State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Emeka Egbuka - WR - Ohio State
20. Denver Broncos - Jahdae Barron - CB - Texas
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Derrick Harmon - DT - Oregon
22. Los Angeles Chargers - Omarion Hampton - RB - North Carolina
23. Green Bay Packers - Matthew Golden - WR - Texas
24. Minnesota Vikings - Donovan Jackson - OG - Ohio State
25. New York Giants - Jaxson Dart - QB - Ole Miss
26. Atlanta Falcons - James Pierce - EDGE - Tennessee
27. Baltimore Ravens - Malaki Starks - Safety - Georgia
28. Detroit Lions - Tyleik Williams - DT - Ohio State
29. Washington Commanders - Josh Conerly Jr. - OT - Oregon
30. Buffalo Bills - Maxwell Hairston - CB - Kentucky
31. Philadelphia Eagles - Jihaad Campbell - Alabama
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Simmons - OT - Ohio State