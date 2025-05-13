What the SEC Baseball Tournament would look like if it started today
Another weekend of SEC baseball is in the books as the conference standings continue to tighten. Heading into the final weekend of conference play, chaos can and is likely to ensue around the SEC.
Currently, Vanderbilt is involved in a three-way tie with Auburn and Georgia for the final double bye spot with Vanderbilt owning the tiebreaker over the Bulldogs and Tigers. However, the three teams are just one game back of LSU for the No. 3 seed in the SEC.
But that’s not the only chaos that needs to be sorted out as the SEC Tournament looms. Tennessee and Alabama currently are tied as the two teams hold the final two spots for the one-day bye in Hoover, Alabama, but Ole Miss is only a game back of the Volunteers and Crimson Tide and will try to sneak up behind one of the two teams and steal the final spot for the one-day bye.
With one more weekend to go before what is sure to be an unpredictable conference tournament, here is what the SEC Tournament would look like if it started today and how we got here:
- Vanderbilt went on the road to Knoxville and took two of three against Tennessee to jump one game ahead of the Volunteers. The Commodores finish the regular season against Kentucky.
- Alabama got the series victory over Georgia, allowing for there to be a three-way tie for fourth between Vanderbilt, Georgia and Auburn and for the Crimson Tide to tie Tennessee in the standings.
- Texas lost its series to Florida, but still holds a two-game lead over Arkansas for the top spot. The Longhorns go to Norman while the Razorbacks host Tennessee.
- Kentucky got a much needed sweep over Oklahoma and has now pulled themselves into a three-way tie for the No. 10 seed with Oklahoma and Florida
With that being said, here is what the SEC Tournament bracket looks like as we enter the final week of the regular season:
2025 SEC Baseball Championship
First Round, May 20
Game 1: No. 16 Missouri vs No. 9 Ole Miss
Game 2: No. 13 Mississippi State vs No. 12 Florida
Game 3: No. 15 South Carolina vs No. 10 Kentucky
Game 4: No. 14 Texas A&M vs No. 11 Oklahoma
Second Round, May 21
Game 5: Winner G1 vs No. 8 Alabama
Game 6: Winner G2 vs No. 5 Georgia
Game 7: Winner G3 vs No. 7 Tennessee
Game 8: Winner G4 vs No. 6 Auburn
Quarterfinals, May 22-23
Game 9: Winner G5 vs No. 1 Texas
Game 10: Winner G6 vs No. 4 Vanderbilt
Game 11: Winner G7 vs No. 2 Arkansas
Game 12: Winner G8 vs No. 3 LSU
Semifinals, May 24
Game 13: Winner G10 vs Winner G9
Game 14: Winner G12 vs Winner G11
Finals, May 25
Game 15: WInner G14 vs Winner G13
Current SEC Standings
- Texas (20-7)
- Arkansas (18-9)
- LSU (17-10)
- Vanderbilt (16-11)
- Georgia (16-11)
- Auburn (16-11)
- Tennessee (15-12)
- Alabama (15-12)
- Ole Miss (14-13)
- Kentucky (13-14)
- Oklahoma (13-14)
- Florida (13-14)
- Mississippi State (12-15)
- Texas A&M (10-17)
- South Carolina (5-22)
- Missouri (3-24)