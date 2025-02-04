Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Continues Dominance in Puerto Rico: The Anchor, February 4, 2025

Mr. C dances with the cheer squad as the Vanderbilt Commodores do their best to knock off the Alabama Crimson Tide during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Vanderbilt beat Alabama, the number one team in the country, 40-35.
Vanderbilt’s women’s golf team is having a great time in Puerto Rico.

The Commodores hold a five-stroke lead over Ole Miss at the Puerto Rico Classic after shooting at 6-under par in Monday’s second round.

Tillie Claggett, tied for 24th, shot a 2-under 70. Angelina Tolentino also finished under par with a 1-under 71. Sophomore Ava Merrill – tied for fourth – carded a 1-under-par 71 second round to become 4-under through 36 holes. Lynn Lim, who went 2-under on Monday with an eagle on hole No. 18, and Sara Im, who was 1-over par, are both tied for seventh individually.

Vanderbilt will tee off the final round with Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Northwestern at 5:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Women’s Golf: Vanderbilt at Puerto Rico Classic, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Second Round Results

Team Scores

1. Vanderbilt 283, 282 – 565

2. Ole Miss 284, 286 – 570

3. Arkansas 292, 280 – 572

4. Northwestern 290, 283 – 573

T5. Auburn 290, 290 – 580

T5. LSU 290, 290 – 580

Individual Scores

T4. Ava Merrill 69, 71 – 140

T7. Lynn Lim 71, 70 – 141

T7. Sara Im 68, 73 – 141

T24. Tillie Claggett 75, 70 – 145

T37. Angelina Tolentino 76, 71 – 147

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

207 days

