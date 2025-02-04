Vanderbilt Continues Dominance in Puerto Rico: The Anchor, February 4, 2025
Vanderbilt’s women’s golf team is having a great time in Puerto Rico.
The Commodores hold a five-stroke lead over Ole Miss at the Puerto Rico Classic after shooting at 6-under par in Monday’s second round.
Tillie Claggett, tied for 24th, shot a 2-under 70. Angelina Tolentino also finished under par with a 1-under 71. Sophomore Ava Merrill – tied for fourth – carded a 1-under-par 71 second round to become 4-under through 36 holes. Lynn Lim, who went 2-under on Monday with an eagle on hole No. 18, and Sara Im, who was 1-over par, are both tied for seventh individually.
Vanderbilt will tee off the final round with Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Northwestern at 5:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Women’s Golf: Vanderbilt at Puerto Rico Classic, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Women’s Golf: Vanderbilt at Puerto Rico Classic, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Second Round Results
Team Scores
1. Vanderbilt 283, 282 – 565
2. Ole Miss 284, 286 – 570
3. Arkansas 292, 280 – 572
4. Northwestern 290, 283 – 573
T5. Auburn 290, 290 – 580
T5. LSU 290, 290 – 580
Individual Scores
T4. Ava Merrill 69, 71 – 140
T7. Lynn Lim 71, 70 – 141
T7. Sara Im 68, 73 – 141
T24. Tillie Claggett 75, 70 – 145
T37. Angelina Tolentino 76, 71 – 147
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
207 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Winning the Stanley Cup with the Rangers in ’94 will always be etched in my memory, but when I think back on wearing that sweater now, what’s most amazing to me is how many legendary players I shared a locker room with. I’d just sit there sometimes like a fly on the wall and listen to their stories.”- Brian Leetch
Check Us Out On:
· YouTube
· Threads
· Blue Sky