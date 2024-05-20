2024 ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket, Schedule, Matchups
The complete schedule of matchups have been announced for the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship, which runs from Tuesday, May 21st through Sunday May 26th at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The top 12 teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference have been sorted into four pools of three teams each. The team with the best record in each pool will advance to the semifinals. If teams are tide at the conclusion of pool play, the team with the highest seed in that pool will advance.
The four pool winners advance to a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the 2024 ACC Baseball Champion.
See below for the pools, seeds, matchups, and schedule plus a look at the overall bracket for the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship.
2024 ACC Baseball Championship Seeds and Pools
All games played at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina
Pool A - No. 1 North Carolina, No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 12 Pittsburgh
Pool B - No. 2 Clemson, No. 7 Louisville, No. 11 Miami
Pool C - No. 3 NC State, No. 6 Duke, No. 10 Virginia Tech
Pool D - No. 4 Virginia, No. 5 Florida State, No. 9 Georgia Tech
2024 ACC Baseball Championship Schedule
Note: all times Eastern
Tuesday, May 21
11am - Pool B: No. 11 Miami vs. No. 7 Louisville (ACCN)
3pm - Pool D: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 5 Florida State (ACCN)
7pm - Pool C: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 6 Duke (ACCN)
Wednesday, May 22
11am - Pool D: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (ACCN)
3pm - Pool A: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 8 Wake Forest (ACCN)
7pm - Pool C: No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (ACCN)
Thursday, May 23
11am - Pool B: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 11 Miami (ACCN)
3pm - Pool A: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh (ACCN)
7pm - Pool C: No. 6 Duke vs. No. 3 NC State (ACCN)
Friday, May 24
11am - Pool D: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 4 Virginia (ACCN)
3pm - Pool B: No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 2 Clemson (ACCN)
7pm - Pool A: No. 8 Wake Forest vs. No. 1 North Carolina (ACCN)
Saturday, May 25
1pm: Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner (ACCN)
5pm: Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner (ACCN)
Sunday, May 26
12pm: ACC Championship Game (ESPN2)