LSU's Men's College World Series Win Extends SEC's Streak of Baseball Dominance
LSU won the men's College World Series on Sunday, completing a two-game sweep of Coastal Carolina with a 5–3 victory. That win was the Tigers' second title in three seasons and continued an incredible run of dominance by the SEC.
With LSU's victory, the SEC has now won six consecutive College World Series titles.
The streak began in 2019, when Vanderbilt beat Michigan. After a break with no CWS in 2020, Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt in 2021 in an all-SEC affair. Ole Miss took the title in 2022 by beating Oklahoma. LSU won in 2023 by topping Florida in an all-SEC series where Paul Skenes led the way for the Tigers. In 2024, Tennessee topped Texas A&M in another all-SEC showdown.
This year, LSU won its eighth title by sweeping Coastal Carolina.
It doesn't look like the SEC will slow down any time soon. Six of the top 10 teams in the end of season rankings were from the conference.