2024 ACC Football Kickoff: How to Watch, Full Schedule of Press Conferences
The 2024 ACC Football Kickoff has arrived and for the first time, the event will include four days of interviews due to the conference expanding to 17 teams following the additions of Cal, SMU, and Stanford. The ACC Network will have 48 hours of live coverage from the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina.
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips will open the event by taking the podium at 1pm on Monday, July 22nd. His remarks will be broadcast on the ACC Network. From there, representatives from each team will field questions from the media for 30 minutes. Those press conferences, which will take place over the four days in Charlotte, will be streamed on ACC Network Extra, available on the ESPN app to ACCN subscribers.
Additional interviews with players and coaches will be televised on the ACC Network from the ACC Huddle desk featuring Taylor Tannebaum, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal, Wes Durham, Mark Packer, and Justin Walters. The ACC Network will provide live coverage of the ACC Football Kickoff from 12-4pm on Monday and then again at 8pm on Monday for the ACC Huddle: Season Preview (also airing on ESPN2) and then the ACC Network will be live from 9am-4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and from 9am-3pm on Thursday.
See below to see the full schedule of press conferences with each of the ACC teams along with the players who have been chosen to represent each team.
2024 ACC Football Kickoff Press Conference Schedule (ACC Network Extra)
Monday, July 22nd
1:00-2:00pm: ACC Commissioner's Forum - Jim Phillips
2:15-2:45pm: Georgia Tech - HC Brent Key, Zeek Biggers, Jamal Haynes, Haynes King
3:00-3:30pm: Florida State - HC Mike Norvell, Joshua Farmer, Patrick Payton, Darius Washington
3:30pm-4:00pm: SMU - HC Rhett Lashlee, Kevin Jennings, RJ Maryland, Elijah Roberts, Preston Stone
Tuesday, July 23rd
10:00-10:30am: Pittsburgh - HC Pat Narsuzzi, Gavin Bartholomew, Donovan McMillon, Nate Yarnell
11:00-11:30am: Virginia Tech - HC Brent Pry, Kyron Drones, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Dorian Strong
12:45-1:15pm: Cal - HC Justin Wilcox, Fernando Mendoza, Jaydn Ott, Chandler Rogers, Craig Woodson
1:15-1:45pm: Stanford - HC Troy Taylor, Elic Ayomanor, Ashton Daniels, Tristan Sinclair
2:45-3:15pm: Virginia - HC Tony Elliott, Chico Bennett Jr., Kam Butler, Tony Muskett
Wednesday, July 24th
10:00-10:30am: Miami - HC Mario Cristobal, Francisco Mauigoa, Jalen Rivers, Cam Ward
11:00-11:30am: Louisville - HC Jeff Brohm, Ashton Gillotte, Quincy Riley, Tyler Shough
12:45-1:15pm: Boston College - HC Bill O'Brien, Thomas Castellanos, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Drew Kendall
1:15-1:45pm: Duke - HC Manny Diaz, Grayson Loftis, Jordan Moore, Maalik Murphy, Justin Pickett, Jaylen Stinson
2:45-3:15pm: Wake Forest - HC Dave Clawson, Jasheen Davis, DeVonte Gordon, Taylor Morin
Thursday, July 25th
10:00-10:30am: NC State - HC Dave Doeren, Grayson McCall, Davin Vann, Jordan Waters
11:00-11:30am: Syracuse - HC Fran Brown, LeQuint Allen, Justin Barron, Fadil Diggs, Kyle McCord
12:00-12:30pm: Clemson - HC Dabo Swinney, Barrett Carter, Cade Klubnik, Phil Mafah, R.J. Mickens
1:00-1:30pm: North Carolina - HC Mack Brown, Power Echols, Omarion Hampton, Conner Harrell, Max Johnson, Kaimon Rucker
For more information on ESPN's coverage of the 2024 ACC Football Kickoff click here.