Virginia Opens As A Small Favorite Over Duke In The 2025 ACC Championship
For the first time since 2019, the Virginia Cavaliers are going to the ACC Championship. Unlike the game against Clemson in 2019 though, UVA is going to be a favorite in this game. The Cavaliers are going to face the 7-5 Duke Blue Devils next Saturday night and according to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia is going to be the favorite. UVA is opening as a 2.5 point favorite over the Blue Devils and the over/under is set at 58.5.
Can they beat them again?
Because SMU lost to California tonight, Virginia is going to face Duke for the second time this season. Back on Nov. 15th, Virginia throttled Duke 34-17, and the score was not even that close.
UVA held the Blue Devils to season lows in several categories, including total offense (255) rushing yards (42), passing yards (213), pass completions (18), points scored (17) and first downs (11).
• Duke entered that game as the No. 4 passing offense (312.9) in the country, while also averaging 35.2 points per game, good for fourth in the ACC and No. 22 in FBS.
• The Virginia defense held the Blue Devils to 16 yards of total offense in the first quarter. That was the lowest Duke had in a quarter this season.
• Virginia held Duke to three first downs in the opening half. Duke was the third UVA opponent to be held to fewer than five first-downs this season.
• Virginia held the Blue Devils to 50 yards of total offense in the first half. Duke was the fifth opponent that UVA has held to under 100 yards in a half this season.
Virginia is going to be the favorite next week vs the Blue Devils, but I would expect a better showing from Duke in this game than the last time they played. Duke has an explosive offense, but the good news for UVA is that its defense is playing very well right now.
It was a dominant effort from the Cavaliers defense tonight holding Virginia Tech to just 197 yards of total offense, including limiting Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones to just 4-16 passing for 78 yards. The most impressive thing that the Cavaliers did tonight though was hold Virginia Tech's strong rushing attack to just 119 yards on 31 carries.
Wins have been hard to come by when Virginia has faced their arch rival, but tonight was a night that Elliott and this program have been building towards for four years.
Now they can go win a championship.
