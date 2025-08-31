5 Big Takeaways From Virginia's 48-7 Trouncing of Coastal Carolina
The University of Virginia defeated Coastal Carolina 48-7 in Charlottesville tonight to start their season 1-0. The Cavaliers started slow, only scoring in the final seconds of the first quarter, but surged to put up 35 unanswered points. It was a great showing for Tony Elliot's transfer-filled team.
Chandler Morris Shines Bright, then Burns Out
UVA starting quarterback Chandler Morris showed off his experience in the Cavaliers' season opener against Coastal Carolina, as the University of North Texas graduate-transfer completed 19 passes for 264 yards. Despite the success, Morris did have some yips in the early going. Three of his first four passes were thrown into dangerous coverage and broken up. Still, Morris clearly has top-shelf arm talent. He connected with JMU transfer Cam Ross for a 46-yard catch-and-run and found Trell Harris deep downfield for a 48-yard, acrobatic catch. Morris’ quickness was also on display as he scrambled for 50 yards on five attempts. His longest on the night––28 yards––was also his last. He was on the losing end of a helmet-to-helmet collision after failing to slide down inside the red zone. Morris did not return to the game. His coaches will likely be offering him a mix of congratulations and cursing inside the locker room tonight.
A Career Day for Cam Ross
Cam Ross’s coming-out party was also a career day for him in Charlottesville. The James Madison transfer caught seven passes on nine targets for 124 yards, including a 46-yard, tackle-shedding catch-and-run to Coastal Carolina’s two-yard line. His biggest play of the day, however, came on special teams. The speedster went untouched from endzone to endzone, breaking the all-time UVA record with a 100-yard kick return touchdown––good enough for 224 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on the day. Before the season, UVA Special Teams Coach Keith Gaither had this to say about Ross: "It's a sense of relief when you have someone who's done it at a high level. He knows how to set up returns. He knows how to set up his blocks. I mean, he's fast. He's got the courage to run through the smoke…I think he's probably the most valuable player up to this point on our offense.” After one game, it looks like Gaither might be right–Cam Ross is a weapon.
Virginia Supporting Cast Shows Out
While Chandler Morris and Cam Ross shined the brightest under Scott Stadium’s lights, there is plenty more to be excited about with the Cavaliers’ offense this season. UVA has an exciting cast of skill players surrounding Morris. In addition to Cam Ross, Trell Harris had 93 yards receiving on three receptions. The six-foot, 200-pound receiver appears to be a deep-ball threat, coming down with a spectacular catch to complete a 48-yard pass. UVA’s backfield looked equally exciting. Noah Vaugn, J’Mari Taylor, and Xavier Brown could be a three-headed monster, especially in early-down pick ups. The offensive line was critical for the Hoos’ success. The big fellas up front didn’t allow a single sack, Chandler Morris was only hurried twice, and the running backs were rarely touched behind the line of scrimmage (only two total tackle-for-loss yards). All of this allowed UVA to score on five of their six trips into the red zone––a far cry from their 19 touchdowns on 44 visits last season.
Special Teams Continues to Impress
Special teams has developed into one of Virginia’s strongest personnel groups after claiming the No.2 national ranking in kickoff return defense last season. In the preseason, Keith Gaither also indicated that he believed kicker Will Bettridge could be one of the best in the ACC. Bettridge hit 18 of his 21 field goals last season, along with all 31 of his point-after attempts. Kicking alongside him is Daniel Sparks, a talented punter who averaged 43 yards a boot last fall, including a season-long 70-yarder. Bettridge left his first kick of the season short––from 52 yards, in all fairness but he did connect from 32 and 41 yards. Sparks punted twice, the prettiest of which went 57 yards–he averaged 48 on the night. On the other side of the ball, UVA’s Caleb Hardy blocked a punt in the second quarter, which was recovered by Trey McDonald. The most spectacular special-teams play of the night, however, was the aforementioned 100-yard kick return touchdown from Cam Ross. It really was something.
Defense Looks ACC Ready
UVA’s defense showed up in a big way. They held Coastal Carolina scoreless through most of three quarters, only allowing one touchdown in sixty minutes of play (after much of the starting rotation had been pulled). Last year, the Cavaliers allowed 28.8 points a game, good for (bad for?) 94th of the then 134 FBS teams. While the Cavaliers will face much tougher opponents, this is still a great showing. Against the Hoos, Coastal Carolina went 1-14 on third downs, lost two fumbles, and only made it into the red zone twice. It was a complete performance, and one that the Charlottesville faithful should hope they can reproduce.
Virginia's (1-0) next test comes against NC State (1-0) on September 6th in Raleigh.