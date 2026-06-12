A look ahead to upcoming opponents: Big games in future seasons for Virginia football

All eyes are on the upcoming 2026 season — and rightfully so. Virginia is aiming to once again finish atop the ACC standings and return to Charlotte, N.C., for the ACC Championship game.

However, further along the horizon, many games on future schedules have been revealed. The Cavaliers have upcoming trips to Miami, Clemson, and other potential primetime sites. Some of those games could be some of the most important in the conference.

2027: SMU, Virginia Tech, at Miami

Honorable mentions: at Georgia Tech, at North Carolina

In 2026, the ACC runs through Miami, SMU, and Virginia. While the Mustangs will have a new quarterback by the time 2027 comes around, they could still be an ACC contender under the leadership of Coach Rhett Lashlee. This will be a major game at Scott Stadium.

Later on in the season, the Commonwealth Clash will be a big game as always. This time, it returns to Charlottesville — a place where the Cavaliers now have a one-game win streak in the rivalry.

Virginia has not faced Miami since 2023. A lot has changed since then. The Hurricanes were the national runner-up in 2025, and are well-positioned to make a run at the national title in 2026. Perhaps they will still be a national powerhouse in 2027.

2028: Clemson, Miami, at Virginia Tech

Honorable mentions: Georgia Tech, James Madison, at Duke

Clemson has not played in Scott Stadium since 2013. The last time the Tigers played the Cavaliers anywhere was in 2024 down in South Carolina. A common theme with other opponents applies here— a lot has changed since then. In 2025, Clemson failed to win nine games for the first time since 2010. Perhaps the Tigers will have reloaded and returned to College Football Playoff contention by the 2028 season.

In 2028, Miami will return to Scott Stadium for the first time since Virginia suffered a strange 14-12 quadruple overtime loss in 2022. Like the 2027 matchup in Florida, the 2028 round could be a major game in the ACC’s race to Charlotte, N.C.

The James Madison game at Scott Stadium is worth considering a “big game” but only for the perspective of in-state fans. Truthfully, a win over the Dukes does not help Virginia’s resume all that much. A loss would make more of an impact on its postseason resume. Therefore, the third big game is a road trip to Blacksburg, Va. for another chance at stealing a Commonwealth Cup.

2029: At Clemson, at Georgia Tech, Florida State

Honorable mentions: at North Carolina, Virginia Tech

In 2029, the Cavaliers will return to Death Valley for the first time since a 2024 blowout. Memorial Stadium is always an incredibly difficult place to play. Regardless of how good the Tigers will be, a road win at Clemson would be a signature victory if Virginia can swing it.

Georgia Tech is also not an easy place to play. Bobby Dodd Stadium has become an intimidating environment now that the Yellow Jackets are a consistent winner. Virginia has not been there since a 16-9 win in 2022. Like the Clemson game, this will be a defining opportunity for a signature win in 2029.

With due respect to the Commonwealth Clash, there is one game in 2029 that just means more, and it is Florida State’s return to Scott Stadium. Three of Virginia’s most iconic wins in program history have been against the Seminoles at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers hope another one comes in 2029.