Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass Set ACC Records at Tennessee Invitational

Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass each broke ACC records this weekend at the three-day Tennessee Invitational at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The No. 1 ranked Virginia women’s swimming and diving team won five total events and finished in third place in the team standings with 809.5 points. Tennessee finished first in the team standings with 1203.5 points and Alabama finished second with 881.5 points.

On the first day of competition on Thursday, Virginia’s 400-yard medley relay team of Reilly Tiltmann, Alexis Wenger, Kate Douglass, and Alex Walsh won the event with a time of 2:27.2, setting a pool and meet record. Douglass also won the 200-yard individual medley on Thursday with a time of 1:52.21.

UVA won two more events on Friday, with Alex Walsh setting an ACC record (and UVA school record) by winning the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:01.40. The Cavaliers swept the podium in the event, with Ella Nelson finishing second at 4:02.19 and Emma Weyant coming in third at 4:03.69. The Virginia 200-yard medley relay team of Alex Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo, and Kate Douglass won the event with a time of 1:34.16.

On the final day of competition, Kate Douglass broke her own ACC record (and UVA school record) with a first-place time of 2:03.58 in the 200-yard breaststroke.

The No. 7 ranked Virginia men’s swimming and diving team also finished third in the team standings with 728 points. Tennessee finished atop the men’s standings as well with 1004 points with Alabama in second with 980 points.

The UVA 200-yard freestyle relay team of Jack Aikins, August Lamb, Justin Grender, and Matt King won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:17.67 on the first day of competition. Jack Wright and Jack Walker also won the B and C finals, respectively, for the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday.

On Saturday, the team of Matt Brownstead, August Lamb, Connor Boyle, and Matt King won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:50.19. UVA also went 1-3 in the 200-yard butterfly, as Josh Fong won the event with a time of 1:44.20 and Justin Grender finished third at 1:44.71.

Up next, Virginia will compete in the U.S. Open Championships from December 2nd through December 4th at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Top Five Plays of Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

Armstrong Returns, but Pickett and Addison Are Too Much for Virginia in 48-38 Loss at Pittsburgh

Virginia Women’s Soccer Season Ends with Third Round Loss to No. 4 BYU 1-0

Gardner’s Double-Double Leads Virginia to Bounce Back Win over Coppin State 68-52

ACC Football Week 12: Preview and Scoreboard