Five Players to Watch for Virginia Men's Soccer in 2025
The Cavaliers come off a season that saw them reach the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row. Head coach George Gelnovatch enters his 30th season as the head of the Virginia men’s soccer program and will look to build on the upward momentum from the past few years. With a solid returning core, the Hoos are more than capable of going further in the NCAA Tournament in 2025. Here are five players and a few honorable mentions to watch this season for Virginia men’s soccer.
Defender, Nick Dang
A transfer from Lipscomb, Nick Dang burst onto the scene for the Cavaliers in 2024, leading the Hoos in points with 12 as he posted a team-high six goals. His efforts earned him a second-team All-ACC selection. Dang also flashed his defensive prowess in the ACC Tournament when he recorded a game-saving goal-line clearance against NC State before helping the Hoos notch a shutout victory in the quarterfinals against Pittsburgh, earning him an ACC-All Tournament selection.
Defender, Reese Miller
Another defender, Reese Miller, a speedy wingback, enters his fourth season in Charlottesville. Miller was on for a strong season in 2024 as he started the year with three goals and one assist before suffering a season-ending knee injury six games into the season. The year before, Miller started every game and recorded two assists after recording two goals and one assist his freshman year. Now healthy, Miller is more than capable of having a breakout year in the ACC.
Midfielder, Albin Gashi
A team captain in 2024, Gashi returns after posting two goals and two assists a season ago. Gashi has made 48 collegiate starts, providing Virginia with a consistent presence in the midfield. Last season, Gashi buried the game-winning goal against Virginia Tech and the game-tying goal against West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Forward, Triton Beauvois
Up top, Triton Beauvois returns after recording two goals and two assists in a solid comeback campaign after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in 2023. Headed into his senior season, expect Beauvois to step into a larger role in his final year in Charlottesville.
Midfielder, Umberto Pelá
Also a team captain in 2024, Pelá, alongside Gashi and Lambe, rounds out the Virginia midfield unit. Pelá, a defensive midfielder, also notched one goal and one assist on the offensive end.
Honorable Mentions: Parker Sloan, Brendan Lambe, and Casper Mols
As for honorable mentions, we have three, beginning with Parker Sloan, who has proven himself as a strong defender against wingers when coming off the bench. Moving to Lambe, he’s consistently shown to be a presence in Virginia’s midfield since earning a spot on the All-ACC freshman team in 2023. In 2024, Lambe produced a goal and an assist. Lastly, Kentucky transfer Casper Mols arrives as the most experienced goalie of the bunch. Against Louisville last year, Mols produced a seven-save outing.
The Virginia men’s soccer team is set to begin its season on Thursday, August 21st at 8 pm against San Diego State at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.