Jake McCarthy Makes MLB Debut for Arizona Diamondbacks

Former UVA outfielder Jake McCarthy became the fourth Cavalier to make his MLB debut this season, starting in center field for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Phillies on Friday. The four MLB debuts by former Virginia players is tied for the most by any collegiate baseball program this season. 13 former Wahoos have made their debut in the MLB over the past three seasons, which is the most by any collegiate baseball program.

McCarthy played 85 games for Virginia over the course of his three-year career with the Cavaliers from 2016 to 2018. In his breakout sophomore season in 2017, McCarthy hit seven triples, one off of a single-season program record, led the ACC with 27 stolen bases, and played for the U.S. Collegiate National Team. McCarthy batted .337 with five home runs for his UVA career.

Despite missing thirty-seven games in his final season with a wrist injury, McCarthy was selected with the 39th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCarthy played a couple of seasons in the Diamondbacks’ minor league system and started the 2021 season with Amarillo in Double-A, before being promoted to Reno in the Triple-A in June. McCarthy was brought up to the majors this week and started on Friday against the Phillies, going 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.

The other former Cavaliers who made their MLB debuts this season are Alec Bettinger (Milwaukee Brewers), Daniel Lynch (Kansas City Royals), and Ernie Clement (Cleveland Indians).