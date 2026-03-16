Virginia Baseball Moves Into The Top Ten Of All Major College Rankings After Another Series Win

After starting the season unranked in most major polls, Virginia Baseball has climbed into the top ten off all the major rankings. The Cavaliers are now the No. 9 team in the country after their series win over Virginia Tech and the great start for Chris Pollard's team has them ranked as one of the top teams not just in the ACC, but the country. They are the second highest rated team in the ACC behind No. 3 Georgia Tech.

There is still a long way to go in this season, but this season has begun as well as one could have hoped for Pollard's first season in Charlottesville. UVA has a series win over North Carolina on the road and then grabbed a series win against rival Virginia Tech over the weekend, even though the Hokies are not one of the best teams in the ACC.

Sunday’s loss to Virginia Tech snapped an 18-game home win streak for UVA that dated back to the end of the 2025 season. The streak was the longest in program history since Virginia won a record 23 games at home during the 2022-23 seasons.

AJ Gracia was held off the base paths for the first time this season with a 0-for-4 day.

As a team, Virginia has hit 40 home runs in 20 games during the 2026 season. In 2025, Virginia did not hit its 40th home run of the season until game 37.

Saturday’s series win clinches Virginia a share of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. UVA will exit the weekend leading 11-4 with seven sports remaining.

UVA’s John Paone was tagged with the loss after allowing five earned runs in four innings of work. Eric Becker and Antonio Perrotta each homered on the day to lead the Cavalier offense.

While UVA would have loved to get the sweep over Virginia Tech, Pollard is still grateful for the Cavaliers getting the series win:

“I have been doing this for 28 years. You lose a Sunday game and it doesn’t feel great, but there are a lot of positives about this week. We played really well and the job in the ACC is to keep stacking ACC series wins and that is two series wins. I think it was a good week for our club.”

Virginia has two midweek games ahead of them this week, starting with tomorrow's game against Georgetown. Could UVA see another move up next week?