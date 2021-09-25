No. 11 UVA Field Hockey Overcomes Early Deficit to Defeat No. 16 Wake Forest 3-1

After falling behind 1-0, Virginia scored three unanswered goals to beat the Demon Deacons on Friday night.

The No. 11 Virginia field hockey team played its third-consecutive road game at a ranked opponent at No. 16 Wake Forest on Friday night. The Demon Deacons struck first, but the Cavaliers responded with three straight goals and prevailed 3-1 in Winston-Salem.

After a scoreless first quarter, Wake took the lead on a penalty corner goal by Meike Lanckhor, who recorded her seventh goal of the season.

It took UVA less than three minutes to tie the game, as junior midfielder Adele Iacobucci scored her third goal of the season deflecting a penalty corner shot into the back of the cage to tie the game.

With just seconds remaining in the first half, Virginia took the lead on another penalty corner goal. This time, junior striker Laura Janssen got credit for the goal, her first of the season.

Wake Forest outshot Virginia 3-1 in the first quarter, but shots were even at four apiece in the first half and Virginia led in shots on goal 3-2.

The Hoos added an insurance goal midway through the third quarter on a goal by freshman midfielder Noa Boterman, her third goal of the season.

Wake outshot Virginia 10-9, but UVA had more shots on goal with five as compared to Wake’s three. Both teams had two saves. Tyler Kennedy played all 60 minutes in goal for Virginia, allowing one goal and making two saves.

With the 3-1 win at Wake Forest, Virginia improves to 6-2 on the season and 1-1 in the ACC. Up next, the Hoos begin a four-game home stand against No. 21 Old Dominion on Sunday at 1pm.

