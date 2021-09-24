No. 7 Virginia Takes Down No. 2 Duke 1-0

Diana Ordonez scored her ninth goal and the Cavaliers handed the Blue Devils their first loss of the season.

It was the biggest game of the season and the Cavaliers delivered one of their strongest performances yet.

The No. 7 UVA women’s soccer team welcomed the No. 2 and undefeated Duke Blue Devils to Klockner Stadium on Thursday night for an ACC showdown.

Diana Ordonez scored her ninth goal of the season in the second half and Laurel Ivory led the Virginia defense to another shutout as the Hoos took down Duke 1-0.

UVA put four shots on goal in the first half, but each were saved by Duke’s goaltender Ruthie Jones. Laurel Ivory saved each of Duke’s three shots on goal in the match and recorded her seventh shutout of the season.

Shots were even at nine apiece, but Virginia had six shots on goal to Duke’s three.

In the 57th minute, Alexis Theoret took a free kick and sent the ball into the box to Haley Hopkins, who headed it towards Ordonez near the right post. Ordonez tapped it in for her team-leading ninth goal of the season.

Duke did not go down easily, aggressively playing for an equalizer. The Blue Devils had five corner kick opportunities, including three in the second half. But the UVA defense stood tall and kept the Duke attack, which had scored 21 goals this season, off the board.

With the win, Virginia improves to 9-1 on the season and 2-0 in the ACC. The Hoos will look to keep it going on Sunday afternoon at NC State.