No. 14 Virginia Field Hockey Falls at No. 18 ODU 2-1

For the second time this season, the No. 14 UVA field hockey team built a 1-0 lead against No. 18 Old Dominion. And for the second time this season, the Monarchs scored two goals in the second half to steal the victory from the Hoos.

Laura Janssen scored a goal to put the Cavaliers up in the first half, but ODU’s Alix Marien scored twice after halftime to lead the Monarchs to a 2-1 victory over Virginia on Sunday afternoon in Norfolk.

Virginia had more shots (9-7) and penalty corners (5-3) than ODU, but shots on goal were 5-4 in favor of the Monarchs.

After a first quarter devoid of any offensive opportunities for either team, UVA struck first on a goal by Laura Janssen with just over five minutes left in the first half. The Cavalier attack got the ball in front of the ODU and it was stuck there for an extended stretch of time as several players on both sides fought for possession. The ball eventually got loose and Janssen opportunistically shot it into the back of the cage for her second goal of the season.

Virginia defended ODU well in the first half, holding the Monarchs scoreless. UVA goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy made three saves, each of which came in the second quarter.

UVA outshot ODU 6-2 in the third quarter, but it was the Monarchs who cashed in on their offensive chances and tied the game.

Just two and a half minutes into the third quarter, ODU’s Alix Marien scored an unassisted goal on a fast break to even the score at one apiece.

A little over three minutes into the fourth quarter, Marien scored again on a penalty corner to give the Monarchs the lead.

ODU’s defense tightened up in the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers did not even manage a shot.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 7-6 on the season. The Hoos return home to face William & Mary on Wednesday at 3pm.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned

UVA Lacrosse Nearly Stuns Team USA at Fall Classic

Right as Rain: Virginia Dominates Duke 48-0

Top Five Plays of Virginia's Victory over Duke