    • October 16, 2021
    Top Five Plays of Virginia's Victory over Duke

    Photo courtesy of Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

    Check out the top plays from UVA's statement win against Duke on Saturday
    5. Devin Darrington scores his first touchdown as a Cavalier. 

    4. Jelani Woods hauls in a touchdown pass from Brennan Armstrong just before halftime to put the Hoos up 34-0. 

    3. Brennan Armstrong's pass is tipped into the air but Billy Kemp never loses sight of it and makes the impressive catch for a first down. 

    2. Dontayvion Wicks catches Armstrong's pass and barely gets a foot in bounds in the back corner of the end zone for the touchdown. 

    1. The entire game: The Hoos were dominant from start to finish in one of Virginia's most complete performances in recent memory. 

