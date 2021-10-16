Top Five Plays of Virginia's Victory over Duke

5. Devin Darrington scores his first touchdown as a Cavalier.

4. Jelani Woods hauls in a touchdown pass from Brennan Armstrong just before halftime to put the Hoos up 34-0.

3. Brennan Armstrong's pass is tipped into the air but Billy Kemp never loses sight of it and makes the impressive catch for a first down.

2. Dontayvion Wicks catches Armstrong's pass and barely gets a foot in bounds in the back corner of the end zone for the touchdown.

1. The entire game: The Hoos were dominant from start to finish in one of Virginia's most complete performances in recent memory.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA in the NBA: Previewing Joe Harris’ NBA Season with the Loaded Brooklyn Nets

ACC Tipoff: Tony Bennett's Best Soundbites

UVA in the NBA: Previewing Trey Murphy’s Rookie Season with the New Orleans Pelicans

Game Preview: Virginia vs. Duke