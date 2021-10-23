No. 2 Louisville Downs Virginia Volleyball in Three Sets

The Virginia volleyball team faced an ACC opponent ranked No. 2 in the country for the second time this season, as the Cavaliers played the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals in Kentucky on Friday night.

The Hoos also played on the road at then-No. 2 Pittsburgh on September 29th.

In both games, UVA lost in straight sets. Virginia was bested by Louisville 15-25, 13-25, 16-25.

The Cards used runs of 7-0 in the first set, 7-1 in the second, and 6-1 in the third to take command in each set en route to the sweep.

Grace Turner led the Cavaliers with five kills and four digs. Ashley Le recorded nine assists. Jayna Francis, Brooklyn Borum, and Abby Tadder had four kills each and Tadder added four blocks as well.

Virginia extends its losing streak to seven games, six of which have come in straight sets. The Hoos will look to put an end to that streak as they stay on the road for their fourth-consecutive road ACC matchup at Notre Dame in South Bend on Sunday at 1pm.

