    • October 21, 2021
    Jayden Gardner Named to Watch List for Karl Malone Award

    The transfer from East Carolina was one of 20 players named to the watch list for the award, presented to the nation's top power forward
    Author:

    Virginia men's basketball forward Jayden Gardner was named to the watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, as announced by the National Basketball Hall of Fame on Thursday. 

    The senior transfer from East Carolina was one of 20 players named candidates for the award. Gardner was one of four players in the ACC to make the watch list, joining Duke's Paolo Banchero, North Carolina's Dawson Garcia, and Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma. 

    Fan voting for the award will begin October 22nd at www.hoophallawards.com

    The list of candidates for the award will be narrowed down to ten players in January, five players in February, and then Karl Malone and the rest of the Hall of Fame committee will select the award winner from among the five finalists in March. 

