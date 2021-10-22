    • October 22, 2021
    No. 2 UVA Women’s Soccer Takes Down Louisville 4-1

    Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

    Publish date:

    The Cavaliers scored two goals in each half and defeated the Cardinals to stay unbeaten in ACC play
    Author:

    The No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers women’s soccer team stayed undefeated in ACC play with a 4-1 victory over Louisville at Klockner Stadium on Thursday night.

    UVA got on the board first less than 90 seconds into the match on a Louisville own goal. Virginia served in a corner kick and Louisville goalkeeper Gabby Kouzelos tried to punch the ball out, but it deflected into the goal to give the Hoos the early 1-0 lead.

    In the 22nd minute, the Cavaliers doubled their lead on a goal by Diana Ordonez. Lia Godfrey crossed the ball into the box from the left wing and Ordonez headed it in for her team-leading 11th goal of the season.

    Virginia outshot Louisville 13-3 in the first half and 25-7 for the match. Shots on goal were 11-1 in favor of UVA. Louisville goalie Gabby Kouzelos made six of her eight saves in the first half to keep the Cardinals in it.

    Following the Ordonez goal in the 22nd minute, the score of the match remained 2-0 for nearly fifty minutes. In the 71st minute, Louisville scored to cut the UVA lead in half. Julia Simon headed in a cross from Emma Hiscock to make it 2-1.

    The Hoos did not delay in responding to the Louisville goal. Just a minute and ten seconds after Simon’s goal, Alexis Theoret scored her first career goal. Taryn Torres sent a through ball ahead to Theoret, who took a long-distance strike that went past Kouzelos to put the Cavaliers back up by two.

    Virginia piled on another insurance goal in the 80th minute. This time, it was Taryn Torres on the scoring end. Alexa Spaanstra passed it to Torres at the edge of the box and Torres took a shot that snuck inside the left post to make it 4-1.

    With the win, Virginia improves to 14-1-1 overall and 7-0-1 in the ACC. UVA plays its final home game of the regular season on Sunday at 3pm against the Miami Hurricanes. 

