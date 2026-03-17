LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Georgetown Baseball Score

Top of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

A one out single from Gracia gave way to a two out, two run home run from Sam Harris. UVA leads Georgetown 2-0 heading to the 2nd inning

Top of the 1st

Stroman gives up a leadoff single, but nothing else. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st.

Pregame

RHP Jayden Stroman (0-0, 2.70 ERA, 13.1 IP, 10 BB, 16 SO) is on the mound today for UVA and here is how Virginia is lining up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. 3B Noah Murray

7. RF Zach Jackson

8. DH Antonio Perrotta

9. C Jake Weatherspoon

Entering the midweek, Virginia is averaging 10.2 runs per game, which ranks ninth in the country and fifth in the league behind Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State and Pittsburgh.

The power surge has been powered by 40 home runs through the first 20 games of the season. The 40 dingers rank fifth nationally and second in the ACC. In 2025, the Cavaliers did not hit their 40th home run of the year until the 37th game.

In a series that dates back to 1894, Virginia and Georgetown have met 40 previous times, with the Cavaliers having won 23 of the 40

Virginia took the 2025 meeting between the two squads by a score of 13-1 in a game that saw UVA ride a 10-run third inning to victory.