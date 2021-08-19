UVA women's soccer hosts Richmond in season opener

The Virginia Cavaliers women’s soccer team opens their 2021 season on Thursday night as they welcome the Richmond Spiders to Klockner Stadium.

This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the two programs, with UVA holding a 11-1-1 advantage over Richmond. The two teams last played in 2017, a 1-0 victory for the Cavaliers.

Virginia begins their 2021 campaign coming off of a trip to the College Cup just four months ago. The Hoos ended their season on a streak of four consecutive shutouts and have not allowed a goal in nearly 460 minutes of play. Offensively, the Cavaliers return 95% of its goal production from a season ago and add a three-time All-SEC performer in Vanderbilt transfer Haley Hopkins.

Richmond played just eight games in 2020 and turned in a record of 1-6-1. The Spiders have an experienced roster, however, as ten starters are returning this season for Richmond.

The match is set to begin at 7pm on Thursday night and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.