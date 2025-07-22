NWSL Unveils Name, Branding for Denver's New Pro Women's Soccer Franchise
Denver's new NWSL team, which will begin playing in 2026, officially unveiled its name and branding on Tuesday. The team will go by the Denver Summit FC, with mountains playing a huge role in the branding as an homage to the Rocky Mountains.
The mountains hold specific significance for the Summit as the green mountains are sloped at a 26-degree angle to highlight the year the team begins its history. The logo also includes an orange-and-yellow sunset with white on the outside.
The Summit was chosen from a list of six names fans voted on. The other options included the Denver Peak FC, Colorado 14ers FC, Denver Elevate FC, Denver FC and Denver Gold FC.
The team ultimately chose to use Denver instead of Colorado in the name, despite "Colorado Summit" being the original option. Summit team president Jen Millet explained too that the team wants to showcase Denver since the club plans to build just the second NWSL-specific stadium (after Kansas City's CPKC Stadium) in the city, which is set to open in 2028.
"The 'Denver' piece, for us, being the second team in the NWSL with a purpose-driven stadium—we really wanted to honor Denver as a part of that and make sure that people knew that that's happening in Denver," Millet told ESPN. "It's a city stadium. And so that felt really good to us."
The NWSL expansion also includes a team in Boston, which is named the Boston Legacy FC.