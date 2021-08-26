No. 3 Virginia Women's Soccer Looks to Stay Unbeaten at George Mason on Thursday Night

August 26, 2021
No. 3 UVA Women’s Soccer Plays at George Mason

The Cavaliers look to stay unbeaten on Thursday night at George Mason
Photo by Matt Riley

The Cavaliers look to stay unbeaten on Thursday night at George Mason

After getting off to a strong 2-0 start last week, the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers women’s soccer team will look to keep its momentum going as the Hoos travel to play at George Mason on Thursday night at 7pm.

This will be the 25th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Virginia leading the series 13-8-3, including nine consecutive wins over George Mason. UVA has a tougher time playing on the road, however, as the Cavaliers are 3-3-2 all-time when playing at George Mason.

Virginia and George Mason last faced on February 28th last season with UVA prevailing, 2-0, on goals by Lia Godfrey and Rebecca Jarrett. The game was a lot closer as the score would suggest, as the match was knotted 0-0 until Godfrey’s goal in the 75th minute.

George Mason is 0-2-0 on the season, with losses to Delaware and Maryland last week. The Patriots went 3-6-1 last season.

Virginia moved up one spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll to No. 3 this week after a 1-0 win at No. 12 West Virginia on Sunday. Diana Ordonez scored her third goal of the season and thirtieth of her career to propel the Hoos to the big road win. The shutout against the Mountaineers extended UVA’s streak to 639:35 without giving up a goal, including six consecutive shutout matches dating back to last spring.

The game is set to begin at 7pm on Thursday night at George Mason Stadium in Fairfax, Virginia, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

