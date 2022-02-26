No. 9 UVA Women's Tennis Opens ACC Play with 6-1 Win Over Boston College

Two weekends ago, the Virginia women's tennis team played three-straight top-15 opponents at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Madison, Wisconsin. The Cavaliers took down No. 13 Florida 6-1 before falling to No. 2 North Carolina 4-1 in the quarterfinals for their first loss of the season. UVA bounced back with a massive victory over No. 3 Georgia 4-3 in the consolation match.

After a 12-day break without a match, the now-No. 9 UVA women's tennis team returned to action on Friday in the first ACC match of the season against Boston College. It was also the first outdoor match of the season at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort.

Virginia picked up the doubles point as the teams of Emma Navarro/Hibah Shaikh and Amber O'Dell/Sofia Munera each won their matches 6-2. Sara Ziodato and Natasha Subhash also prevailed in their doubles match 6-4.

The Cavaliers trailed in a number of their singles matches early on, but the Hoos managed to rally and win five out of the six singles matches in straight sets. Emma Navarro breezed through her match, beating Marice Aguiar 6-1, 6-0. Hibah Shaikh won 6-3, 6-3, and Sofia Munera, who overcame a rough start to win her first set against Laura Lopez 7-5, went on to a dominant 6-0 win in the second set to clinch the match for Virginia.

Natasha Subhash defeated her opponent 6-3, 6-2, but Amber O'Dell lost her match in three sets. O'Dell lost the first set 1-6, won the second 6-2, and then lost the super tiebreaker 6-10. Sara Ziodato capped off the match with a hard-fought 7-6, 6-4 win over Hailey Wilcox as Virginia defeated Boston College 6-1.

With the win, Virginia is now 9-1 overall and 1-0 in ACC play. The Cavaliers will be back in action at Boar's Head on Sunday as they host Syracuse at 11am.

