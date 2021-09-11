No. 10 Virginia Field Hockey Wins 4th Straight, Shuts Out Miami 2-0

Freshman Taryn Tkachuk led the Hoos with one goal and one assist.

When a penalty stroke is earned in field hockey, the team turns to a reliable striker who they can trust to put the ball in the back of the goal with all eyes on them.

Naturally, Virginia’s go-to player for the all-important penalty strokes this season is Taryn Tkachuk, a freshman from St. Louis.

Tkachuk converted her second penalty stroke goal of the year and added an assist on UVA’s other goal, and the No. 10 Virginia field hockey team defeated Miami (Ohio) 2-0 on Friday night at the UVA Turf Field.

After a scoreless first quarter, Tkachuk scored the first goal of the game on a penalty stroke midway through the second quarter.

The Virginia defense was solid, holding the Redhawks to just eight shots in the entire game. Just two of those shots went on goal which were both saved by Tyler Kennedy, who got the start in goal for Virginia and played the entire game, making two saves and getting the shutout.

UVA outshot Miami 17-8 and had seven penalty corner opportunities in the game, but scored only two goals.

Virginia added an insurance goal towards the end of the third quarter on a goal by senior striker Peyton Tollaksen. Tkachuk crossed a high pass to Tollaksen who knocked it in for her team-leading fourth goal of the season.

The Cavaliers held on for the 2-0 win, their third straight shutout and fourth consecutive win since losing their season opener against Penn State.

Up next, UVA hits the road to play at No. 6 Louisville next Friday for the first ACC game of the season.