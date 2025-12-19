Five UVA Players Who Might Unexpectedly Emerge During 2026 Season

The Virginia Cavaliers' regular season has come to an end, and now it's time to start preparing for their upcoming Gator Bowl against the Missouri Tigers. The Cavaliers have the chance to bring home an eleventh win of their 2025 campaign, but even with this matchup on the horizon, it's tough for fans and players to avoid looking ahead to next year.

Between the looming transfer portal and hopes for reaching the ACC Championship Game once again, Tony Elliott and his players have a lot on their minds. UVA is on the cusp of losing a few key players, and now is the time to assess the ones who will likely remain in Virginia. With that said, here are five players that fans may not know can make a difference in 2026.

QB Daniel Kaelin

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Daniel Kaelin (10) passes the ball to Virginia Cavaliers tight end Sage Ennis (0) against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

This year, sophomore Daniel Kaelin completed 30 of 52 passes at 57.7%, for 339 yards and one touchdown. With starter Chandler Morris aboard, Kaelin didn't have much opportunity to take advantage of this year. However, Morris ended up having a brief injury scare, which required Elliott to take a chance on Kaelin. Although there's certainly room for improvement, as with any quarterback, Kaelin does come with quite a bit of potential that could suit the program well next year.

LB Landon Danley

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott greets players during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Junior Landon Danley had a few moments in the spotlight this year, ultimately finishing with 38 tackles. Now, having more experience and playing time under his belt, this could be just what he needed to build trust. Elliott has hinted at him growing into larger roles with time. As he stated during a press conference in November:

"He understands the process of preparation throughout the course of the week. His keys are becoming a little bit more known to him in terms of you're out there, you're trying to figure everything out. There's a lot of eye discipline that it takes, and you've seen the maturity and the growth from that standpoint... Excited about him, his opportunity to have a bigger role..."

LB Maddox Marcellus

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After stepping up toward the end of the season once Kam Robinson was sidelined due to his ACL injury, Maddox Marcellus gave fans a glimpse into what he is capable of. His best performances of the year came during the last two matchups against Virginia Tech and Duke, but he has been productive throughout the season. This year, he has 49 tackles,1.5 sacks and one interception. If he can return to the field in a similar form, he could emerge as one of UVA's starters.

WR Kameron Courtney

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney (5) attempts to stay in bounds after catching a pass in the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As Elliott has noted, sophomore Kameron Courtney has not had many reps this season, but when he has an opportunity to compete, he has not hesitated to step in. Throughout his campaign, he logged 24 receptions for 231 yards, averaging 9.6 yards. As Elliott stated during his press conference following the Virginia Tech matchup:

"Kam Courtney tied his career high with six catches. So, obviously, he came in and played well and got thrown back there as a punt returner. He's about our third or fourth guy. Doesn't get as many reps, but he fielded the ball. So, I thought he did well there."

RB Noah Vaughn

Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott (M) reacts on the sidelines prior to the final play of the game against the Washington State Cougars at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Junior Noah Vaughn battled an injury this past year, ultimately sidelining him from quite a bit of the season. However, if he makes a full recovery during the offseason, he could suit up and emerge in 2026. This past year, he recorded 23 carries for 174 yards, with an average of 7.4 yards.

More Virginia Football News: