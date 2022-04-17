Skip to main content
Virginia Men's Tennis Clinches 15th ACC Regular Season Championship With 7-0 Win Over Boston College

The Cavaliers swept the Eagles on Sunday afternoon to finish the season undefeated in ACC play

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

For the 15th time in program history, Virginia men's tennis won the ACC regular season championship. The Cavaliers swept Boston College 7-0 on Sunday at Boar's Head in the regular season finale to lock up the conference regular season title for the second season in a row. 

Bar Botzer and Alexander Kiefer opened doubles play with a 6-1 victory over Bennett Turner and Matt Campbell, but Boston College evened the doubles score as Mason Fung and Jake Vassel took down Gianni Ross and William Woodall 6-3. UVA clinched the doubles point as Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz outlasted Juan Jose Bianchi and Max Motlagh 6-4.

Two Cavaliers managed to win their singles matches in near-perfect fashion, dropping just one game. Ryan Goetz defeated Oliver Worth 6-1, 6-0 and Gianni Ross downed Matt Campbell 6-0, 6-1 to make it 3-0 in favor of UVA. 

On his senior day, Jackson Allen had the honor of clinching the winning point for Virginia with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Will Kasten. 

Bar Botzer defeated Max Motlagh 6-4, 6-2 and another senior, Jefferson Dockter, defeated Shreekar Eedara 6-2, 6-3. Alexander Kiefer wrapped up the match with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Jake Vassel. 

With the win, Virginia completes the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record against ACC opponents. UVA went 19-5 overall this season and enters postseason play on a 14-match winning streak. 

Up next will be the ACC Men's Tennis Championships beginning Wednesday, April 20th in Rome, Georgia. Virginia will be aiming for the program's 14th ACC Tournament title and enters the tournament as the reigning champion. 

