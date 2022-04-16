Skip to main content

Virginia Basketball: Five-Star Malik Reneau Set to Visit UVA

Reneau was originally committed to Florida, but reopened his recruitment after Mike White left to take the coaching job at Georgia

Tony Bennett and the Virginia basketball coaching staff can already boast the nation's 10th-best 2022 recruiting class, which includes four-stars Isaac Traudt, Isaac McKneely, Leon Bond, and Ryan Dunn. Now, it seems the Cavaliers could be making a run at another top talent in the class of 2022. Five-star power forward Malik Reneau is set for a visit to Virginia, as reported by ESPN recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi. 

Reneau, ranked the No. 28 player in the class of 2022 by 247Sports as well as the No. 4 power forward in the country, was originally committed and signed to Florida, but decommitted after Florida head coach Mike White left Gainesville to take the head coaching job at Georgia. 

Reneau, a 6'8" power forward out of Florida's Montverde Academy, is reportedly on a visit to Indiana this weekend and is slated to visit Virginia and Maryland next with additional possible visits to Tennessee or Georgia also being considered. 

With the NCAA's open recruiting period in full swing, this has been quite the busy time for the UVA basketball program. Tony Bennett and the Virginia coaching staff are out in full force visiting high school prospects, but they are also hosting top transfer portal targets in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers hosted Ohio forward Ben Vander Plas on Friday and are set to host West Virginia guard Sean McNeil on Monday and Tuesday. Both McNeil and Vander Plas have UVA in their final lists of schools they are considering. 

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

No. 8 Virginia Drops Series Opener at Pitt 9-4, Loses Fifth Straight

Trey Murphy Comes Up Big for Pelicans in Playoff-Clinching Win Over Clippers

Virginia Softball Pulls Massive Upset Over No. 2 Virginia Tech 5-3

No. 8 UVA Women's Tennis Picks Up 7-0 Sweep at Clemson

Virginia Basketball Set to Host Two Transfer Targets

Reports: London Johnson Delays Decision Again, Virginia Out of the Running

Casey Saucke, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

No. 8 Virginia Drops Series Opener at Pitt 9-4, Loses Fifth Straight

By Matt Newton10 hours ago
Trey Murphy, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball
Basketball

Trey Murphy Comes Up Big for Pelicans in Playoff-Clinching Win Over Clippers

By Matt Newton11 hours ago
Soft vs. VT
All Sports

Virginia Softball Pulls Massive Upset Over No. 2 Virginia Tech 5-3

By Matt Newton15 hours ago
Navarro vs. Clemson
All Sports

No. 8 UVA Women's Tennis Picks Up 7-0 Sweep at Clemson

By Matt Newton17 hours ago
Sean McNeil and Ben Vander Plas
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Set to Host Two Transfer Targets

By Matt Newton22 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers women's lacrosse
All Sports

No. 15 Virginia Women's Lacrosse Falls to No. 1 North Carolina 17-7

By Matt NewtonApr 14, 2022
London Johnson, Norcross High School basketball
Basketball

Reports: London Johnson Delays Decision Again, Virginia Out of the Running

By Matt NewtonApr 14, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

Virginia Flummoxed by Duke Again in 17-8 Loss

By Matt NewtonApr 14, 2022