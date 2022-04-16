Virginia Basketball: Five-Star Malik Reneau Set to Visit UVA

Reneau was originally committed to Florida, but reopened his recruitment after Mike White left to take the coaching job at Georgia

Tony Bennett and the Virginia basketball coaching staff can already boast the nation's 10th-best 2022 recruiting class, which includes four-stars Isaac Traudt, Isaac McKneely, Leon Bond, and Ryan Dunn. Now, it seems the Cavaliers could be making a run at another top talent in the class of 2022. Five-star power forward Malik Reneau is set for a visit to Virginia, as reported by ESPN recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi.

Reneau, ranked the No. 28 player in the class of 2022 by 247Sports as well as the No. 4 power forward in the country, was originally committed and signed to Florida, but decommitted after Florida head coach Mike White left Gainesville to take the head coaching job at Georgia.

Reneau, a 6'8" power forward out of Florida's Montverde Academy, is reportedly on a visit to Indiana this weekend and is slated to visit Virginia and Maryland next with additional possible visits to Tennessee or Georgia also being considered.

With the NCAA's open recruiting period in full swing, this has been quite the busy time for the UVA basketball program. Tony Bennett and the Virginia coaching staff are out in full force visiting high school prospects, but they are also hosting top transfer portal targets in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers hosted Ohio forward Ben Vander Plas on Friday and are set to host West Virginia guard Sean McNeil on Monday and Tuesday. Both McNeil and Vander Plas have UVA in their final lists of schools they are considering.

