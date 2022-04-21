Skip to main content
Virginia Tennis Teams Set Sights on ACC Championship

Both the UVA men's and women's tennis teams will compete in the ACC Championships this week in Rome, Georgia

Photos courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

The ACC Men's and Women's Tennis Championships are taking place this week at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia. 

Virginia men's tennis, after finishing the regular season a perfect 12-0 in ACC play (19-5 overall) and winning the program's 15th ACC regular season title, enters the ACC Championship as the No. 1 seed in the bracket. UVA has a double-bye into the quarterfinals on Friday and will face the winner of No. 8 Florida State and No. 9 Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Friday at 10am. 

The Cavaliers are seeking their second-straight ACC Championship and 14th in program history. Virginia defeated North Carolina 4-3 in the finals of the 2021 ACC Championship. 

2022 ACC Men's Tennis Championship Bracket

Virginia women's tennis finished the regular season 18-4 overall and 10-3 in ACC play. The Cavaliers enter the postseason on a seven-match winning streak and have earned the No. 4 seed and a double-bye into Friday's quarterfinals. UVA will face the winner of No. 12 Clemson and No. 5 NC State on Friday at 3:30pm. 

UVA won the 2014 and 2015 ACC Championships. 

2022 ACC Women's Tennis Championship Bracket

