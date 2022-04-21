Virginia Tennis Teams Set Sights on ACC Championship
The ACC Men's and Women's Tennis Championships are taking place this week at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia.
Virginia men's tennis, after finishing the regular season a perfect 12-0 in ACC play (19-5 overall) and winning the program's 15th ACC regular season title, enters the ACC Championship as the No. 1 seed in the bracket. UVA has a double-bye into the quarterfinals on Friday and will face the winner of No. 8 Florida State and No. 9 Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Friday at 10am.
The Cavaliers are seeking their second-straight ACC Championship and 14th in program history. Virginia defeated North Carolina 4-3 in the finals of the 2021 ACC Championship.
Virginia women's tennis finished the regular season 18-4 overall and 10-3 in ACC play. The Cavaliers enter the postseason on a seven-match winning streak and have earned the No. 4 seed and a double-bye into Friday's quarterfinals. UVA will face the winner of No. 12 Clemson and No. 5 NC State on Friday at 3:30pm.
Read More
UVA won the 2014 and 2015 ACC Championships.
Read more from Cavaliers Now
No. 11 Virginia Rallies to Beat Georgetown 6-4
Virginia Basketball: Examining UVA's Roster With Kihei Clark Returning
Virginia Athletics Receives $40 Million Gift From Former Student-Athlete
Selden's Walk-Off Home Run Lifts VCU Over No. 8 Virginia in 10 Innings