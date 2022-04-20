Virginia Athletics Receives $40 Million Gift From Former Student-Athlete

A former UVA student-athlete made an anonymous donation of $40 million to the Virginia Athletics Foundation this week, the largest single commitment in the history of the foundation.

According to the University, the gift, which is part of UVA's $5 billion Honor the Future capital campaign, has been given with the intention of making "a significant difference in the lives of future athletes at UVA." The Virginia Athletics Foundation's Honor the Future campaign is now up to $443 million with the gift, drawing near to the goal of $500 million.

“This family has demonstrated a remarkable passion for the University and our athletics program,” UVA President Jim Ryan said. “We are grateful to have philanthropic leaders among our former student-athletes, and we applaud their desire to make the experience even better for future generations with this commitment.”

UVA has completed Phase I of the Athletics Master Plan, which included the construction of two natural grass practice football fields on the ground where University Hall used to sit. Fundraising for Phase II, the construction of a new Football Operations Center, is reportedly "almost completed."

“This former athlete and their family have supported our annual fund for many years and have made commitments to an endowed scholarship and facilities,” Virginia Athletics Foundation Executive Director Dirk Katstra said. “We are incredibly thankful for this estate commitment and the countless ways it will benefit future student-athletes and coaches.”

