Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week [11/16]

Tragedy has struck the University of Virginia. While the thought of playing or viewing a sporting event will be far from the minds of many in the UVA community this week, there will be lots of people for which playing or watching a game will provide a much-needed distraction as well as a sense of normalcy. With that in mind, here's the full slate of UVA sporting events scheduled for this week. Read to the bottom of the article for information on start times and how to watch the Cavaliers online.

Before we begin, here's the link to all the GoFundMe pages where you can donate to the families of the victims of the shooting at UVA on Sunday night: GoFundMe Verifies Fundraisers for Families of UVA Shooting Victims

It was announced on Wednesday morning that Virginia's football game against Coastal Carolina - originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium - has been canceled. There has been no decision made yet as to whether UVA will play its season finale at Virginia Tech on Saturday, November 26th in Blacksburg.

The first live sporting event a UVA team will participate in will be on Wednesday night, as the Virginia women's basketball team plays at Loyola-Chicago. Coach Mox and her team had a conversation and made the decision to play this game together. Here's the statement from Coach Mox:

“Yesterday, we met as a team and spent a good part of the afternoon and evening together. First, I just wanted to be there for them and let them know that they were loved and not alone during this trying time. We have several players that were very close to those three young men. But even the ones that were not are still dealing with the trauma lingering from the senseless act of violence against some of their peers. We talked about this game as a group, and the consensus was that they want to compete for Lavel, Devin, and D’Sean, because that was the best way we could honor them.”

According to a report from the Greg Madia of the Daily Progress, the Cavaliers will wear tributes on the sleeve of their warmup shirts to honor Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry. Virginia will then travel to Washington D.C. on Sunday afternoon to play at American.

The Virginia swimming & diving teams will compete in the Tennessee Invite on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Knoxville. UVA will compete against Tennessee, Michigan, and North Carolina as well as Duke (diving only), South Carolina (diving only), Georgia Southern (women's diving only), Florida Gulf Coast (women's diving only), and Carson-Newman (swimming only).

Virginia women's soccer will play Xavier in the second round of the NCAA Championship on Friday on the campus of Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania. If UVA beats Xavier, the Cavaliers will advance to face the winner of No. 2 Penn State and No. 7 West Virginia in the third round on Sunday. Click here to see the full bracket for the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship.

Virginia's squash teams are back in action this weekend. UVA men's and women's squash will take on Penn on Friday and then the men's team will face Western Ontario and the women's team will play Stanford on Sunday. All of the matches will take place at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head in Charlottesville.

The Virginia men's basketball team had its third game of the season against Northern Iowa canceled on Monday following the shooting. UVA will be back in action with a pair of marquee games against some of the top programs in college basketball as part of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas this weekend. No. 16 Virginia will face No. 5 Baylor on Friday at 7pm and then either No. 8 UCLA or No. 19 Illinois on Sunday.

Both the UVA men's and women's cross country teams earned bids to the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The championship races will be ran on Saturday morning.

The Virginia men's soccer team earned the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Men's Soccer Championship. UVA will host the winner of Elon and Marshall (playing Thursday at 6pm) in the second round on Sunday at 1pm at Klockner Stadium. Click here to see the full 48-team bracket.

After having over a week off, the UVA volleyball team plays its final home match of the regular season against Wake Forest on Sunday at Mem Gym. Virginia will conclude the regular season with a pair of road ACC contests next week.

Virginia wrestling has its first dual meet of the season against Northwestern on Sunday night at Mem Gym.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Wednesday, November 16th

7pm: Women's Basketball at Loyola-Chicago, Gentile Arena (Chicago, IL), ESPN+

Thursday, November 17th

All day (11/17-11/19): Swimming & Diving - Tennessee Invite, Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center (Knoxville, TN)

Friday, November 18th

2pm: Women's Soccer vs. Xavier - NCAA Second Round, Jeffrey Field at Penn State (State College, PA), ESPN+

6:30pm: Squash vs. Penn, McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

7pm: Men's Basketball vs. Baylor - Continental Tire Main Event, T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV), ESPN2

Saturday, November 19th

10am: Cross Country - NCAA Cross Country Championships, Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course (Stillwater, OK), ESPNU

Sunday, November 20th

11am: Men's Squash vs. Western Ontario, McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

11:30am: Women's Squash vs. Stanford, McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

1pm: Men's Soccer vs. Elon or Marshall - NCAA Second Round, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)

1pm: Volleyball vs. Wake Forest, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

2pm: Women's Basketball at American, Bender Arena (Washington, D.C.), ESPN+

5pm: Women's Soccer vs. TBA - NCAA Third Round, Jeffrey Field at Penn State (State College, PA)

3pm or 5:30pm: Men's Basketball vs. UCLA or Illinois, - Continental Tire Main Event, T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV), ESPN

7:30pm: Wrestling vs. Northwestern, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA)