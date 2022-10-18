2023 Virginia Baseball Schedule Released
The 2023 Virginia baseball schedule has been announced. In the 135th season of UVA baseball and 20th year under head coach Brian O'Connor, the Cavaliers will play 56 total games, including 36 home games at Disharoon Park.
UVA opens the season with a tournament at UNC-Wilmington that begins Friday, February 17th and features Ohio, Navy, and UNCW. The dates and matchups of those games will be finalized at a later date.
Virginia has its home opener against Longwood on Tuesday, February 21st and hosts non-conference weekend series against Columbia (February 24-26) and Rhode Island (March 3-5).
Throughout the season, UVA will play a number of non-conference mid-week games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The Cavaliers will host Longwood (February 21), VMI (February 28), William & Mary (March 7), George Washington (March 14), High Point (March 21), Georgetown (March 22), Old Dominion (March 28), Richmond (April 11), Mount St. Mary's (April 12), Liberty (April 25), Towson (April 26), VCU (May 2), JMU (May 3), and Radford (May 10). Additionally, Virginia will play non-conference mid-week road games at Liberty (April 4) and VCU (April 18).
Virginia's 30-game ACC slate features five road series and five home series at Disharoon Park. UVA will play three-game series at North Carolina (March 10-12), NC State (March 17-19), Virginia Tech (March 31-April 2), Notre Dame (April 21-23), and Georgia Tech (May 18-20). The Cavaliers will host Florida State (March 24-26), Miami (April 6-8), Pittsburgh (April 14-16), Duke (April 28-30), and Louisville (May 12-14) in Charlottesville.
The 2023 ACC Baseball Championship will take place May 23-28 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. The top 12 ACC teams in terms of regular season conference record will participate in the tournament.
See the complete 2023 Virginia baseball schedule:
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
Friday, February 17
UNCW/Ohio/Navy
Wilmington, NC
Saturday, February 18
UNCW/Ohio/Navy
Wilmington, NC
Sunday, February 19
UNCW/Ohio/Navy
Wilmington, NC
Tuesday, February 21
Longwood
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, February 24
Columbia
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, February 25
Columbia
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, February 26
Columbia
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, February 28
VMI
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, March 3
Rhode Island
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, March 4
Rhode Island
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, March 4
Rhode Island
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, March 5
Rhode Island
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, March 7
William & Mary
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, March 10
at North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC
Saturday, March 11
at North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC
Sunday, March 12
at North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC
Tuesday, March 14
George Washington
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, March 17
at NC State
Raleigh, NC
Saturday, March 18
at NC State
Raleigh, NC
Sunday, March 19
at NC State
Raleigh, NC
Tuesday, March 21
High Point
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, March 22
Georgetown
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, March 24
Florida State
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, March 25
Florida State
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, March 26
Florida State
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, March 28
Old Dominion
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, March 31
at Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA
Saturday, April 1
at Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA
Sunday, April 2
at Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA
Tuesday, April 4
at Liberty
Lynchburg, VA
Thursday, April 6
Miami
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, April 7
Miami
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, April 8
Miami
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, April 11
Richmond
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, April 12
Mount St. Mary's
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, April 14
Pittsburgh
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, April 15
Pittsburgh
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, April 16
Pittsburgh
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, April 18
at VCU
Richmond, VA
Friday, April 21
at Notre Dame
Notre Dame, IN
Saturday, April 22
at Notre Dame
Notre Dame, IN
Sunday, April 23
at Notre Dame
Notre Dame IN
Tuesday, April 25
Liberty
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, April 26
Towson
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, April 28
Duke
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, April 29
Duke
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, April 30
Duke
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, May 2
VCU
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, May 3
JMU
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, May 10
Radford
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, May 12
Louisville
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, May 13
Louisville
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, May 14
Louisville
Charlottesville, VA
Thursday, May 18
at Georgia Tech
Atlanta, GA
Friday, May 19
at Georgia Tech
Atlanta, GA
Saturday, May 20
at Georgia Tech
Atlanta, GA
