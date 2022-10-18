2023 Virginia Baseball Schedule Released

The 2023 Virginia baseball schedule has been announced. In the 135th season of UVA baseball and 20th year under head coach Brian O'Connor, the Cavaliers will play 56 total games, including 36 home games at Disharoon Park.

UVA opens the season with a tournament at UNC-Wilmington that begins Friday, February 17th and features Ohio, Navy, and UNCW. The dates and matchups of those games will be finalized at a later date.

Virginia has its home opener against Longwood on Tuesday, February 21st and hosts non-conference weekend series against Columbia (February 24-26) and Rhode Island (March 3-5).

Throughout the season, UVA will play a number of non-conference mid-week games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The Cavaliers will host Longwood (February 21), VMI (February 28), William & Mary (March 7), George Washington (March 14), High Point (March 21), Georgetown (March 22), Old Dominion (March 28), Richmond (April 11), Mount St. Mary's (April 12), Liberty (April 25), Towson (April 26), VCU (May 2), JMU (May 3), and Radford (May 10). Additionally, Virginia will play non-conference mid-week road games at Liberty (April 4) and VCU (April 18).

Virginia's 30-game ACC slate features five road series and five home series at Disharoon Park. UVA will play three-game series at North Carolina (March 10-12), NC State (March 17-19), Virginia Tech (March 31-April 2), Notre Dame (April 21-23), and Georgia Tech (May 18-20). The Cavaliers will host Florida State (March 24-26), Miami (April 6-8), Pittsburgh (April 14-16), Duke (April 28-30), and Louisville (May 12-14) in Charlottesville.

The 2023 ACC Baseball Championship will take place May 23-28 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. The top 12 ACC teams in terms of regular season conference record will participate in the tournament.

See the complete 2023 Virginia baseball schedule:

Date Opponent Location Friday, February 17 UNCW/Ohio/Navy Wilmington, NC Saturday, February 18 UNCW/Ohio/Navy Wilmington, NC Sunday, February 19 UNCW/Ohio/Navy Wilmington, NC Tuesday, February 21 Longwood Charlottesville, VA Friday, February 24 Columbia Charlottesville, VA Saturday, February 25 Columbia Charlottesville, VA Sunday, February 26 Columbia Charlottesville, VA Tuesday, February 28 VMI Charlottesville, VA Friday, March 3 Rhode Island Charlottesville, VA Saturday, March 4 Rhode Island Charlottesville, VA Saturday, March 4 Rhode Island Charlottesville, VA Sunday, March 5 Rhode Island Charlottesville, VA Tuesday, March 7 William & Mary Charlottesville, VA Friday, March 10 at North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC Saturday, March 11 at North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC Sunday, March 12 at North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC Tuesday, March 14 George Washington Charlottesville, VA Friday, March 17 at NC State Raleigh, NC Saturday, March 18 at NC State Raleigh, NC Sunday, March 19 at NC State Raleigh, NC Tuesday, March 21 High Point Charlottesville, VA Wednesday, March 22 Georgetown Charlottesville, VA Friday, March 24 Florida State Charlottesville, VA Saturday, March 25 Florida State Charlottesville, VA Sunday, March 26 Florida State Charlottesville, VA Tuesday, March 28 Old Dominion Charlottesville, VA Friday, March 31 at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA Saturday, April 1 at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA Sunday, April 2 at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA Tuesday, April 4 at Liberty Lynchburg, VA Thursday, April 6 Miami Charlottesville, VA Friday, April 7 Miami Charlottesville, VA Saturday, April 8 Miami Charlottesville, VA Tuesday, April 11 Richmond Charlottesville, VA Wednesday, April 12 Mount St. Mary's Charlottesville, VA Friday, April 14 Pittsburgh Charlottesville, VA Saturday, April 15 Pittsburgh Charlottesville, VA Sunday, April 16 Pittsburgh Charlottesville, VA Tuesday, April 18 at VCU Richmond, VA Friday, April 21 at Notre Dame Notre Dame, IN Saturday, April 22 at Notre Dame Notre Dame, IN Sunday, April 23 at Notre Dame Notre Dame IN Tuesday, April 25 Liberty Charlottesville, VA Wednesday, April 26 Towson Charlottesville, VA Friday, April 28 Duke Charlottesville, VA Saturday, April 29 Duke Charlottesville, VA Sunday, April 30 Duke Charlottesville, VA Tuesday, May 2 VCU Charlottesville, VA Wednesday, May 3 JMU Charlottesville, VA Wednesday, May 10 Radford Charlottesville, VA Friday, May 12 Louisville Charlottesville, VA Saturday, May 13 Louisville Charlottesville, VA Sunday, May 14 Louisville Charlottesville, VA Thursday, May 18 at Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA Friday, May 19 at Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA Saturday, May 20 at Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated