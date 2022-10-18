Skip to main content

2023 Virginia Baseball Schedule Released

See the complete 56-game schedule for the 20th season of UVA baseball under Brian O'Connor
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2023 Virginia baseball schedule has been announced. In the 135th season of UVA baseball and 20th year under head coach Brian O'Connor, the Cavaliers will play 56 total games, including 36 home games at Disharoon Park.

UVA opens the season with a tournament at UNC-Wilmington that begins Friday, February 17th and features Ohio, Navy, and UNCW. The dates and matchups of those games will be finalized at a later date. 

Virginia has its home opener against Longwood on Tuesday, February 21st and hosts non-conference weekend series against Columbia (February 24-26) and Rhode Island (March 3-5). 

Throughout the season, UVA will play a number of non-conference mid-week games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The Cavaliers will host Longwood (February 21), VMI (February 28), William & Mary (March 7), George Washington (March 14), High Point (March 21), Georgetown (March 22), Old Dominion (March 28), Richmond (April 11), Mount St. Mary's (April 12), Liberty (April 25), Towson (April 26), VCU (May 2), JMU (May 3), and Radford (May 10). Additionally, Virginia will play non-conference mid-week road games at Liberty (April 4) and VCU (April 18). 

Virginia's 30-game ACC slate features five road series and five home series at Disharoon Park. UVA will play three-game series at North Carolina (March 10-12), NC State (March 17-19), Virginia Tech (March 31-April 2), Notre Dame (April 21-23), and Georgia Tech (May 18-20). The Cavaliers will host Florida State (March 24-26), Miami (April 6-8), Pittsburgh (April 14-16), Duke (April 28-30), and Louisville (May 12-14) in Charlottesville. 

The 2023 ACC Baseball Championship will take place May 23-28 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. The top 12 ACC teams in terms of regular season conference record will participate in the tournament. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See the complete 2023 Virginia baseball schedule:

2023 Virginia Baseball Schedule

DateOpponentLocation

Friday, February 17

UNCW/Ohio/Navy

Wilmington, NC

Saturday, February 18

UNCW/Ohio/Navy

Wilmington, NC

Sunday, February 19

UNCW/Ohio/Navy

Wilmington, NC

Tuesday, February 21

Longwood

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, February 24

Columbia

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, February 25

Columbia

Charlottesville, VA

Sunday, February 26

Columbia

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, February 28

VMI

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, March 3

Rhode Island

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, March 4

Rhode Island

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, March 4

Rhode Island

Charlottesville, VA

Sunday, March 5

Rhode Island

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, March 7

William & Mary

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, March 10

at North Carolina

Chapel Hill, NC

Saturday, March 11

at North Carolina

Chapel Hill, NC

Sunday, March 12

at North Carolina

Chapel Hill, NC

Tuesday, March 14

George Washington

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, March 17

at NC State

Raleigh, NC

Saturday, March 18

at NC State

Raleigh, NC

Sunday, March 19

at NC State

Raleigh, NC

Tuesday, March 21

High Point

Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday, March 22

Georgetown

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, March 24

Florida State

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, March 25

Florida State

Charlottesville, VA

Sunday, March 26

Florida State

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, March 28

Old Dominion

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, March 31

at Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, VA

Saturday, April 1

at Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, VA

Sunday, April 2

at Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, VA

Tuesday, April 4

at Liberty

Lynchburg, VA

Thursday, April 6

Miami

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, April 7

Miami

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, April 8

Miami

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, April 11

Richmond

Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday, April 12

Mount St. Mary's

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, April 14

Pittsburgh

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, April 15

Pittsburgh

Charlottesville, VA

Sunday, April 16

Pittsburgh

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, April 18

at VCU

Richmond, VA

Friday, April 21

at Notre Dame

Notre Dame, IN

Saturday, April 22

at Notre Dame

Notre Dame, IN

Sunday, April 23

at Notre Dame

Notre Dame IN

Tuesday, April 25

Liberty

Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday, April 26

Towson

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, April 28

Duke

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, April 29

Duke

Charlottesville, VA

Sunday, April 30

Duke

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, May 2

VCU

Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday, May 3

JMU

Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday, May 10

Radford

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, May 12

Louisville

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, May 13

Louisville

Charlottesville, VA

Sunday, May 14

Louisville

Charlottesville, VA

Thursday, May 18

at Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA

Friday, May 19

at Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA

Saturday, May 20

at Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Four-star point guard Travis Perry has received an offer from the Virginia men's basketball program.
Basketball

Virginia Offers Sharpshooting Four-Star Point Guard

By Matt Newton
Donovan Mitchell and Mamadi Diakite look on during the Cleveland Cavaliers preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Pro Hoos

Mamadi Diakite Rejoins Cleveland Cavaliers on Two-Way Contract

By Matt Newton
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) poses for a photo at Hawks Media Day.
Pro Hoos

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks Agree to Four-Year, $95 Million Extension

By Matt Newton
Kymora Johnson announces her commitment to the UVA women's basketball program.
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Commit Kymora Johnson Now a Five-Star on ESPN

By Matt Newton
D'Sean Perry and Nick Jackson celebrate after making a stop for the Virginia Cavaliers against the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Football

Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart - Georgia Tech

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) attempts a pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Miami

By Matt Newton
Jayden Gardner drives the ball during the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Ranked No. 18 in AP Preseason Top 25

By Matt Newton
Tony Bennett coaches his team during the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Ranked 5th in Preseason Kenpom Ratings

By Matt Newton