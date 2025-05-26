Bubble Burst: Virginia Baseball's Season Comes to an End on Selection Monday
The Virginia Baseball season ended this afternoon at the hands of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. On selection Monday, UVA surprisingly failed to receive an at large bid and join the group of 64 teams participating in the 2025 NCAA tournament. After speculation surrounding the Cavalier's position on the bubble of postseason selection, Virginia was recognized as one of the "First Four Out" of the tournament, alongside SE Louisiana, UConn, and Troy. Arizona State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and USC found themselves on the right side of selection Monday as the "Last Four In."
Virginia's absence from the final field of 64 teams that will begin regional play on Friday marks a controversial decision from the selection committee. The committee's decision to not hand Virginia an at large bid represents the first time since 1994 a team finished five or more games above .500 in ACC play and missed the postseason tournament.
While Virginia's 12-8 loss in the ACC tournament to Boston College last Tuesday was both sloppy and disappointing, UVA's resume surely seemed like one that deserved to be on the right side of the bubble. Virginia finished their season with a 32-18 record (16-11 ACC), and played excellent baseball in the last third of their season, winning 12 of their last 14 contests. Strong series wins over Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and a sweep of Miami in the back half of the season saw Virginia's regular season conclude with a quality worthy of tournament selection. A #46 ranking in the national KPI and DSR indices, respectively, only furthers the case that today's decision from the selection committee to keep UVA out of the final pool of 64 teams was a questionable one.
Ultimately, Virginia's resume proved just not strong enough in the eyes of the selection committee for the 'Hoos to get a crack at regional play, which will begin this Friday May 29.