SI

Braves vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 9

Iain MacMillan

The Brewers are home underdogs against the Braves on Monday night.
The Brewers are home underdogs against the Braves on Monday night. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

We continue to wait and anticipate when the Atlanta Braves will turn the ship around and become the World Series contender we all expected them to be. Unfortunately, it's starting to sink in that the turnaround may not happen.

The Braves have now lost seven straight games and sit at 27-37 on the year. They now head to Milwaukee to take on the 35-31 Brewers in a three-game series.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet tonight's game.

Braves vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

  • Braves -1.5 (+113)
  • Brewers +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline

  • Braves -149
  • Brewers +122

Total

  • Over 7.5 (-111)
  • Under 7.5 (-109)

Braves vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

  • Atlanta: Chris Sale, LHP (3-4, 2.93 ERA)
  • Milwaukee: Aaron Civale, RHP (1-1, 5.19 ERA)

Braves vs. Brewers How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, June 9
  • Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Family Field
  • How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
  • Braves Record: 27-37
  • Brewers Record: 35-31

Braves vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

In today's edition of Painting Corners, I wrote about why I'm betting on Chris Sale to allow at least two walks:

Chris Sale has struggled with his command at times this season. He has walked 2+ batters in five of his last six starts.

Tonight, he and the Braves will take on the Milwaukee Brewers, who have the third-highest walk rate in the Majors over the past 30 days, drawing a walk on 9.6% of their plate appearances. This seems like a great time to bet the OVER 1.5 walks allowed for Sale.

Braves vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

This is a tale of two teams trending in opposite directions. The Brewers rank 10th in the Majors in OPS over the past two weeks, while the Braves rank 25th at .648. They're also batting just .217 in that time frame.

Chris Sale has played better after a poor start to the season, but he's still giving up a lot of walks and has a WHIP of 1.235. That's a red flag moving forward, especially against a Brewers lineup that has started to play much better over the past two weeks.

I'll take this chance to bet the Brewers as home underdogs tonight.

Pick: Brewers +122 via DraftKings

Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting