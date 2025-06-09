Braves vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 9
We continue to wait and anticipate when the Atlanta Braves will turn the ship around and become the World Series contender we all expected them to be. Unfortunately, it's starting to sink in that the turnaround may not happen.
The Braves have now lost seven straight games and sit at 27-37 on the year. They now head to Milwaukee to take on the 35-31 Brewers in a three-game series.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet tonight's game.
Braves vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+113)
- Brewers +1.5 (-137)
Moneyline
- Braves -149
- Brewers +122
Total
- Over 7.5 (-111)
- Under 7.5 (-109)
Braves vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Chris Sale, LHP (3-4, 2.93 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Aaron Civale, RHP (1-1, 5.19 ERA)
Braves vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 9
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Braves Record: 27-37
- Brewers Record: 35-31
Braves vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chris Sale OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-120) via DraftKings
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I wrote about why I'm betting on Chris Sale to allow at least two walks:
Chris Sale has struggled with his command at times this season. He has walked 2+ batters in five of his last six starts.
Tonight, he and the Braves will take on the Milwaukee Brewers, who have the third-highest walk rate in the Majors over the past 30 days, drawing a walk on 9.6% of their plate appearances. This seems like a great time to bet the OVER 1.5 walks allowed for Sale.
Braves vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
This is a tale of two teams trending in opposite directions. The Brewers rank 10th in the Majors in OPS over the past two weeks, while the Braves rank 25th at .648. They're also batting just .217 in that time frame.
Chris Sale has played better after a poor start to the season, but he's still giving up a lot of walks and has a WHIP of 1.235. That's a red flag moving forward, especially against a Brewers lineup that has started to play much better over the past two weeks.
I'll take this chance to bet the Brewers as home underdogs tonight.
Pick: Brewers +122 via DraftKings
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
