LIVE Updates: No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game Two Score

Bottom of the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

Harris gets a leadoff single and Perrota was hit by a pitch, but no runs for UVA. Pitt leads 2-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

A single and a pair of walks loaded the bases with one out and a sac fly gave Pitt the first run of the game. An RBI single made it 2-0 and then Johnson got the final out. Pitt leads 2-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Kyle Johnson (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 16 IP, 8 BB, 21 SO) is on the mound today for UVA and here is how the Cavaliers are lining up:

1. SS RJ Holmes

2. LF Harrison Didawick

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. C Jake Weatherspoon

6. DH Antonio Perrotta

7. CF Zach Jackson

8. RF Griffin Enis

9. 3B Noah Murray

Virginia went into the 8th inning last night with a lead, but a three run inning for the Panthers gave them the lead and later, the game. UVA had their chances to win and came up short and head coach Chris Pollard talked about the missed opportunities after the game last night:

"They made three great plays on us with runners in scoring position. They took a home run away from Kyle Johnson that would have been a three-run home run. They took a hit away from RJ Holmes with runners at second and third. Then they took two or three runs off the board by just being in the right position on Kyle’s ball. That is a little bit of our sport. It is really three things. Henry pitched an incredible ballgame. Zatkowski was great for us and they took some runs away from us with some great defensive plays and we had one or two defensive plays that we didn’t make that we needed to.”

Can Virginia rebound and get the win this afternoon?