LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Baseball, Game Three Score

Jackson Caudell

LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Baseball, Game Three Score

Game two was not as kind to Virginia Baseball as game one was vs rival Virginia Tech. The Hokies bats woke up last night and UVA was not able to match it. Now, the series will be decided today in Blacksburg and then both teams will prepare for a very important ACC Tournament.

Here is how Virginia is lining up for game three today:

1. CF Aidan Teel

2. SS Eric Becker

3. RF Henry Ford

4. 1B Chris Arroyo

5. 2B Henry Godbout

6. C Jacob Ference

7. DH Harrison Didawick

8. LF James Nunnallee

9. 3B Luke Hanson

Tomas Valincius is on the mound for UVA.

Top of the 1st

Teel got a leadoff double and then a two-run homer gave UVA a 2-0 lead heading to the bottom of the 1st

Bottom of the 1st

A leadoff home run from Watson cuts the lead to 2-1, but UVA still has the lead going into the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

