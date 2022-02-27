Virginia Dominant Again in 17-2 Win over Cornell

When Virginia won its season-opener against Bellarmine 1-0 just over a week ago, there were reasonable concerns that it might take the Cavaliers a little while to get their bats going.

UVA's wait for some run support turned out not to be nearly as long as expected.

Since that game against Bellarmine in Boiling Springs on February 18th, the Cavaliers have put up at least seven runs in every game, including double-digit scoring efforts in each of their last three games. Virginia beat VMI 14-0 on Wednesday and thrashed Cornell 24-9 in the first of a three-game series on Friday. In game 2, the Cavaliers won by 15 runs again, crushing Cornell 17-2 on Saturday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

USC grad transfer Brian Gursky got the start and picked up his second win of the season, going 5.2 innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run and striking out nine batters. Gursky also had an "immaculate inning" in the top of the second, striking out the side with nine pitches.

Jake Gelof drew a walk to start the bottom of the second and then scored on a double by Alex Tappen. Ethan Anderson hit a two-run single, bringing in Tappen and Colin Tuft and then Max Cotier singled to score Casey Saucke. Griff O'Ferrall drove in Anderson with a sacrifice fly and then Cotier scored on an error. Finally, Alex Tappen came up again and delivered his second RBI of the inning, scoring Ortiz with a single. All told, UVA put up seven runs in the bottom of the second to blow the game wide open.

Virginia tacked on two more runs in the third as Devin Ortiz singled to bring home O'Ferrall and Cotier. UVA's other eight runs came in the fifth and sixth innings. Devin Ortiz hit an RBI double and then Jake Gelof and Alex Tappen hit back-to-back sacrifice flies to make it 12-0. Cornell finally got on the board with a run in the top of the sixth, but Virginia responded with five more runs in the bottom of the inning.

Jay Woolfolk relieved Gursky in the sixth inning and pitched 2.1 innings, giving up one run, three hits, and striking out four batters. Freshman Matthew Buchanan made his collegiate debut in the ninth, striking out two batters and closing out the 17-2 victory for the Cavaliers.

With the win, Virginia remains unbeaten with a 6-0 record on the season. The Cavaliers will look to complete the series sweep over the Big Red on Sunday, with first pitch slated for 1pm at Disharoon Park.

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Senior Day Heartbreak: Florida State Stuns Virginia 64-63 on Cleveland's Buzzer-Beater

No. 2 Virginia Makes Statement with 20-11 Victory over No. 9 Syracuse in ACC Opener

No. 9 UVA Women's Tennis Opens ACC Play with 6-1 Win Over Boston College

Gelof Leads Virginia to Dominant 24-9 Victory over Cornell

College Basketball Bracketology: How Many ACC Teams Will Make the NCAA Tournament?