Virginia Baseball gets a transfer boost with the addition of A10 Pitcher of the Year Joey Giordano

You don't have to look hard to understand why Virginia's otherwise successful first season under baseball coach Chris Pollard ended in the NCAA regional tournament. The Cavaliers' explosive lineup scored an average of eight runs per game in 2026, and they needed all of that offense because Virginia's starting pitchers struggled to keep opponents off the bases.

Pollard may have taken a step in improving that key aspect of the game by securing a commitment from former University of Richmond ace Joey Giordano over the weekend.

How does he fit?

Giordano was named Atlantic 10 Conference pitcher of the year this spring after compiling an 11-0 record with a 3.35 ERA in 13 starts. He'll have two seasons of eligibility and figures to fit into a starting rotation that underperformed in Pollard's debut season.

Giordano, a 5-foot-10 left-hander from Montvale, N.J., became the Spiders' ace this spring. He worked at least five innings in each of his 12 regular-season starts, including a 12-strikeout performance in seven innings against Binghamton in a nonconference game on March 7.

His only struggle came in the A10 tournament against rival VCU. He allowed three earned runs in 2 1/3 innings but emerged with a no-decision in a 7-4 loss.

Giordano pitched sparingly as a freshman for the Spiders after missing his senior high school season while recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery. He was 2-1 with a 3.78 ERA in 16 2/3 innings of work in 2025.

He should help upgrade a young Virginia rotation that could use a boost. Of the Cavaliers' four regular starters in 2026, only sophomore left-hander Henry Zatkowski (8-2, 4.57) boasted an ERA under 5.00. Freshman John Paone (1-4) worked to a 5.85 ERA, while junior Kyle Johnson (1-3) had a 6.87 mark and Max Stammel (4-6) posted a 7.55 ERA.

All four of those players are eligible to return, and Virginia's recruiting class of 2027 includes some promising high school pitchers, according to Perfect Game: left-handers Brady Guzzie, Ryan Donahoe and Hudson Meredith, along with righties Emmanuel Acevedo, Daniel Sanchez and A.J. LaSota.

Giordano is the third notable transfer addition (and second pitcher) for Virginia since the season ended. Reliever John Downing will join the Cavaliers as a graduate transfer from Seton Hall, and outfielder Sal Mineo is expected to contend for a starting outfield position after coming over from Delaware.

If the pitching can improve and the hitters continue to get better, this team should be a dangerous one in the ACC next season.