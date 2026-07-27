NL Cy Young Odds: Zack Wheeler Closes Gap on Jacob Misiorowski

Jacob Misiorowski continues to throw heat, coming off a performance where he recorded 12 strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies. Despite that, his odds to be named the National League Cy Young winner have dropped since the All-Star Break.

At the All-Star Break, Misiorowski was set as the -450 favorite to win the NL Cy Young, but two weeks later, the gap has closed. He's now set as the -300 favorite, which is an implied probability of 75%. Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies has jumped to the No. 2 name on the list. He was listed at +2200 two weeks ago, but he's now listed at +750 after striking out 19 batters and allowing just two earned runs across 13 innings pitched since the break.

His teammate, Cristopher Sanchez, was second on the odds list at +550, but his odds have since fallen to +850 after having regressed in his last few starts. He allowed six hits and three earned runs in his most recent start against the New York Yankees.

Chris Sale has also joined the second tier of names on the odds list. He started his post-All-Star break campaign by pitching seven scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers. The Braves' starter then struck out 11 batters against the San Diego Padres.

Misiorowski is still the odds-on favorite to win the award, and there's no reason for Brewers fans to push the panic button quite yet, but if he regresses at all in the final stretch of the season, there are certainly contenders who are ready to make a late push for the award.

Misiorowski, Sanchez, and Wheeler are trying to win their first career Cy Young awards, and Sale is looking for his second after winning the award in 2024.

Let's take a look at the full list of odds.

National League Cy Young Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jacob Misiorowski -300

Zack Wheeler +750

Cristopher Sanchez +850

Chris Sale +900

Chase Burns +2000

Yoshinobu Yamamoto +2800

Paul Skenes +4000

Jesus Luzardo +6000

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