2022 All-ACC Men's Basketball Team and Awards List
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2021-2022 All-ACC Men's Basketball Team and award winners on Monday morning. The All-ACC team was voted on by a panel of 78 individuals consisting of the conference's 15 head coaches and 63 media members.
Wake Forest's Alondes Williams was named the ACC Player of the Year with 41 votes, ten votes ahead of North Carolina's Armando Bacot (31 votes). Duke's Paolo Banchero won ACC Rookie of the Year, receiving 71 of the 78 possible votes.
Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes was named the ACC Coach of the Year, receiving over half of the vote for the award.
Duke center Mark Williams is the ACC Defensive Player of the Year with 46 votes. Virginia guard Reece Beekman was the runner-up for the award with 20 votes.
NC State's Dereon Seabron won Most Improved Player, edging Clemson's PJ Hall by just five votes.
READ MORE: 2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket and Schedule
Read More
The ACC Sixth Man of the Year is Matthew Cleveland by a landslide, as he captured 52 votes.
All-ACC First Team: Armando Bacot, Alondes Williams, Paolo Banchero, Kameron McGusty, Buddy Boeheim
All-ACC Second Team: Keve Aluma, Dereon Seabron, Wendell Moore Jr., Blake Wesley, Jake LaRavia
All-ACC Third Team: Dane Goodwin, Mark Williams, Isaiah Wong, Jayden Gardner, Michael Devoe
Here is the full list of ACC men's basketball award winners and the All-ACC teams:
2021-22 ACC Award Winners
Player of Year: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest
Rookie of Year: Paolo Banchero, Duke
Coach of Year: Steve Forbes, Wake Forest
Defensive Player of Year: Mark Williams, Duke
Most Improved Player: Dereon Seabron, NC State
Sixth Man of Year: Matthew Cleveland, Florida State
2021-22 All-ACC Team
First Team
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 380
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 373
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 372
Kameron McGusty, Miami, 315
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 241
Second Team
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 192
Dereon Seabron, NC State, 166
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 161
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 148
Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 147
Third Team
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 131
Mark Williams, Duke, 119
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 119
Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 106
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 105
Honorable Mention
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 84
PJ Hall, Clemson, 72
John Hugley, Pitt, 54
Charlie Moore, Miami, 42
Brady Manek, North Carolina, 38
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 22
AJ Griffin, Duke, 22
Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame, 20
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 15
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 15
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
ACC Player of the Year
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 41 votes
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 31
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6
ACC Freshman of the Year
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 72 votes
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 4
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1
Trevor Keels, Duke, 1
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
Mark Williams, Duke, 46 votes
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 20
Leaky Black, North Carolina, 7
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3
Charlie Moore, Miami, 2
ACC Most Improved Player
Dereon Seabron, NC State, 33 votes
PJ Hall, Clemson, 28
Mark Williams, Duke, 4
John Hugley, Pitt, 4
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 3
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 2
James Karnik, Boston College, 1
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 1
ACC Sixth Man of the Year
Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 52 votes
El Ellis, Louisville, 6
Anthony Walker, Miami, 6
Khadim Sy, Wake Forest, 6
Kadin Shedrick, Virginia, 5
Quinten Post, Boston College, 2
Cam Hayes, NC State, 1
ACC Coach of the Year
Steve Forbes, Wake Forest, 40 votes
Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 19
Mike Brey, Notre Dame, 13
Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 3
Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 1
Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 1
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1
All-ACC Defensive Team
Mark Williams, Duke, 77 votes
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 69
Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55
Charlie Moore, Miami, 45
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 33
All-Rookie Team
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 77 votes
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 73
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 72
AJ Griffin, Duke, 66
Trevor Keels, Duke, 50