College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball (Jan. 21)
Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, and Fox Sports' Mike DeCourcy to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast.
Note: each bracket projection was updated on Friday, January 21st.
|Team
|Record
|Joe Lunardi (ESPN)
|Jerry Palm (CBS)
|Mike DeCourcy (FOX)
Miami
14-4, 6-1
No. 8 - East
No. 8 - Midwest
No. 8 - West
Florida State
12-5, 5-2
No. 12 - West
No. 12 - Midwest
Next Four Out
Duke
14-3, 4-2
No. 2 - East
No. 2- Midwest
No. 2 - East
North Carolina
12-5, 4-2
No. 9 - Midwest
-
No. 11 - West
Notre Dame
11-6, 4-2
-
First Four Out
No. 11 - South
Wake Forest
15-4, 5-3
No. 10 - South
No. 11 - East
No. 11 - East
Louisville
11-7, 5-3
-
-
-
Virginia
11-7, 5-3
-
-
-
Syracuse
9-9, 3-4
-
-
-
Virginia Tech
10-7, 2-4
First Four Out
-
-
Boston College
7-9, 2-4
-
-
-
Clemson
10-8, 2-5
-
-
-
Pittsburgh
7-11, 2-5
-
-
-
NC State
9-10, 2-6
-
-
-
Georgia Tech
7-10, 1-6
-
-
-
Lunardi has five ACC teams in his latest March Madness projections: Miami, Florida State, Duke, North Carolina, and Wake Forest.
There are four ACC teams in Palm's latest NCAA Tournament projections: Miami, Florida State, Duke, and Wake Forest.
DeCourcy has five ACC teams in his updated bracket forecast: Miami, Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest.