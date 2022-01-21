Skip to main content

College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball (Jan. 21)

See where each ACC team sits in the latest college basketball March Madness projections

Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, and Fox Sports' Mike DeCourcy to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast. 

Note: each bracket projection was updated on Friday, January 21st. 

ACC Men's Basketball Bracketology

TeamRecordJoe Lunardi (ESPN)Jerry Palm (CBS)Mike DeCourcy (FOX)

Miami

14-4, 6-1

No. 8 - East

No. 8 - Midwest

No. 8 - West

Florida State

12-5, 5-2

No. 12 - West

No. 12 - Midwest

Next Four Out

Duke

14-3, 4-2

No. 2 - East

No. 2- Midwest

No. 2 - East

North Carolina

12-5, 4-2

No. 9 - Midwest

-

No. 11 - West

Notre Dame

11-6, 4-2

-

First Four Out

No. 11 - South

Wake Forest

15-4, 5-3

No. 10 - South

No. 11 - East

No. 11 - East

Louisville

11-7, 5-3

-

-

-

Virginia

11-7, 5-3

-

-

-

Syracuse

9-9, 3-4

-

-

-

Virginia Tech

10-7, 2-4

First Four Out

-

-

Boston College

7-9, 2-4

-

-

-

Clemson

10-8, 2-5

-

-

-

Pittsburgh

7-11, 2-5

-

-

-

NC State

9-10, 2-6

-

-

-

Georgia Tech

7-10, 1-6

-

-

-

Lunardi has five ACC teams in his latest March Madness projections: Miami, Florida State, Duke, North Carolina, and Wake Forest. 

Read More

There are four ACC teams in Palm's latest NCAA Tournament projections: Miami, Florida State, Duke, and Wake Forest. 

DeCourcy has five ACC teams in his updated bracket forecast: Miami, Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest. 

