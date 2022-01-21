College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball (Jan. 21)

See where each ACC team sits in the latest college basketball March Madness projections

Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, and Fox Sports' Mike DeCourcy to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast.

Note: each bracket projection was updated on Friday, January 21st.

Team Record Joe Lunardi (ESPN) Jerry Palm (CBS) Mike DeCourcy (FOX) Miami 14-4, 6-1 No. 8 - East No. 8 - Midwest No. 8 - West Florida State 12-5, 5-2 No. 12 - West No. 12 - Midwest Next Four Out Duke 14-3, 4-2 No. 2 - East No. 2- Midwest No. 2 - East North Carolina 12-5, 4-2 No. 9 - Midwest - No. 11 - West Notre Dame 11-6, 4-2 - First Four Out No. 11 - South Wake Forest 15-4, 5-3 No. 10 - South No. 11 - East No. 11 - East Louisville 11-7, 5-3 - - - Virginia 11-7, 5-3 - - - Syracuse 9-9, 3-4 - - - Virginia Tech 10-7, 2-4 First Four Out - - Boston College 7-9, 2-4 - - - Clemson 10-8, 2-5 - - - Pittsburgh 7-11, 2-5 - - - NC State 9-10, 2-6 - - - Georgia Tech 7-10, 1-6 - - -

Lunardi has five ACC teams in his latest March Madness projections: Miami, Florida State, Duke, North Carolina, and Wake Forest.

There are four ACC teams in Palm's latest NCAA Tournament projections: Miami, Florida State, Duke, and Wake Forest.

DeCourcy has five ACC teams in his updated bracket forecast: Miami, Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest.