SI:AM | Michigan Grinds Its Way to a Championship

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I was pleasantly surprised that UConn was able to keep that game as close as it did.

In today’s SI:AM:

〽️ Michigan completes its turnaround

😞 UConn falls short

🏆 Big Ten triumphs again

If you’re reading this on SI.com, click here to subscribe and receive SI:AM directly in your inbox each morning.

Michigan wins a slugfest

All season long, Michigan blitzed past its opponents with a combination of high-powered offense and smothering defense that more often than not resulted in blowout victories. But in Monday night’s national championship game, UConn made the Wolverines work for it.

It probably isn’t fair to call it a sloppy game, but it was definitely a grind. Michigan won, 69–63 , just the fourth time that it was held below 70 points and the fourth-fewest points UConn scored in a game this season. Both teams posted their lowest field-goal percentages of the season (38.2% for Michigan and 30.9% for UConn). The Wolverines, after hitting at least 10 threes in each of their first five NCAA tournament games, went 2-for-15 from deep. That’s 13.3%, the fifth-worst three-point percentage in national title game history, and second-worst among teams that won the game.

“You know, all year we’ve been just finding ways to win,” Michigan’s Elliot Cadeau told reporters after the game. “We made two threes the whole game. We wasn’t making shots. We weren’t. We had a couple assists, not as many as we usually do, but we constantly just been finding ways to win all year, no matter how everybody is playing.”

Cadeau led all scorers with 19 points and was named Most Outstanding Player. Michigan needed him to step up, too. The team’s best player, forward Yaxel Lendeborg, was dealing with knee and ankle injuries and was clearly diminished . He finished with 13 points, shooting just 4-for-13 from the floor and missing all five of his three-point attempts.

“It took a lot to get on the court, honestly, and to stay on there,” Lendeborg said. “I was dealing with a lot of mental issues today. These guys all leaned in on me and helped me out, helped me dig myself out of the hole and just continued to keep fighting. [Michigan trainer] Chris [Williams], shout-out to him because he was with me pretty much all day, all night, making sure I was even 50%, 60% ready to play.”

Lendeborg didn’t play like his usual self, but he was still critical to Michigan’s victory. Nine of his 13 points came in the second half as UConn hung around and attempted to mount a comeback.

Lendeborg was one of several transfers brought in by coach Dusty May as he attempted to build on the progress of his first season in Ann Arbor. Four of the Wolverines’ starters played elsewhere last season. May has done an incredible job in his short time at Michigan , taking over a team that went 8–24 in Juwan Howard’s final season and now winning a national title two years later. May had previously worked miracles at Florida Atlantic, taking the Owls to the 2023 Final Four, but becoming a juggernaut in the Big Ten is a different story. Just ask every Michigan team since 1989 that tried and failed to do what May and this Wolverines squad did on Monday.

The best of Sports Illustrated

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The top five…