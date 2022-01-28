College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball
Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, and Fox Sports' Mike DeCourcy to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast.
Note: each bracket projection was updated on Friday, January 28th
|Team
|Record
|Joe Lunardi (ESPN)
|Jerry Palm (CBS)
|Mike DeCourcy (FOX)
Miami
15-5, 7-2
No. 9 - South
No. 8 - East
No. 10 - East
Duke
16-3, 6-2
No. 2 - Midwest
No. 3 - East
No. 3 - East
Notre Dame
13-6, 6-2
Next four out
First four out
No. 10 - Midwest
Wake Forest
17-4, 7-3
No. 8 - East
First four out
No. 7 - South
North Carolina
14-6, 6-3
No. 12 - West
-
No. 10 - West
Florida State
13-6, 6-3
No. 9 - Midwest
No. 11 - West
First four out
Virginia
12-8, 6-4
-
-
-
Louisville
11-9, 5-5
-
-
-
Clemson
11-9, 3-6
-
-
-
Syracuse
9-11, 3-6
-
-
-
Boston College
8-11, 3-6
-
-
-
Pittsburgh
8-12, 3-6
-
-
-
NC State
10-11, 3-7
-
-
-
Georgia Tech
9-10, 2-6
-
-
-
Virginia Tech
10-10, 2-7
-
-
-
Lunardi has five ACC teams in his latest March Madness projections: Miami, Duke, Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Florida State. He also has Notre Dame in his next four out.
Palm has three ACC teams in his latest NCAA Tournament projections: Miami, Duke, and Florida State. He has both Notre Dame and Wake Forest in his first four out.
DeCourcy has five ACC teams in his updated bracket forecast: Miami, Duke, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, North Carolina. He has Florida State in his first four out.