Skip to main content

College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball

See where each ACC team sits in the latest college basketball March Madness projections

Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, and Fox Sports' Mike DeCourcy to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast. 

Note: each bracket projection was updated on Friday, January 28th

ACC Men's Basketball Bracketology

TeamRecordJoe Lunardi (ESPN)Jerry Palm (CBS)Mike DeCourcy (FOX)

Miami

15-5, 7-2

No. 9 - South

No. 8 - East

No. 10 - East

Duke

16-3, 6-2

No. 2 - Midwest

No. 3 - East

No. 3 - East

Notre Dame

13-6, 6-2

Next four out

First four out

No. 10 - Midwest

Wake Forest

17-4, 7-3

No. 8 - East

First four out

No. 7 - South

North Carolina

14-6, 6-3

No. 12 - West

-

No. 10 - West

Florida State

13-6, 6-3

No. 9 - Midwest

No. 11 - West

First four out

Virginia

12-8, 6-4

-

-

-

Louisville

11-9, 5-5

-

-

-

Clemson

11-9, 3-6

-

-

-

Syracuse

9-11, 3-6

-

-

-

Boston College

8-11, 3-6

-

-

-

Pittsburgh

8-12, 3-6

-

-

-

NC State

10-11, 3-7

-

-

-

Georgia Tech

9-10, 2-6

-

-

-

Virginia Tech

10-10, 2-7

-

-

-

Lunardi has five ACC teams in his latest March Madness projections: Miami, Duke, Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Florida State. He also has Notre Dame in his next four out. 

Read More

Palm has three ACC teams in his latest NCAA Tournament projections: Miami, Duke, and Florida State. He has both Notre Dame and Wake Forest in his first four out. 

DeCourcy has five ACC teams in his updated bracket forecast: Miami, Duke, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, North Carolina. He has Florida State in his first four out. 

Paolo Banchero Duke Blue Devils men's basketball, Clemson Tigers men's basketball
Basketball

College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball

28 minutes ago
Mir McLean, Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Suffers Second Loss to Virginia Tech, 71-42

11 hours ago
Mir McLean, Connecticut Huskies women's basketball, Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Adds UConn Transfer Mir McLean

18 hours ago
John Paul Flores, Dartmouth Big Green football, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Dartmouth OL John Paul Flores Transfers to Virginia

19 hours ago
Ty Jerome, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils
Basketball

On This Date: Ty Jerome's Clutch Three Seals UVA Victory at Duke

Jan 27, 2022
Danielle Collins, Australian Open semifinals
All Sports

A Comeback Story for the Ages: Danielle Collins Advances to Australian Open Final

Jan 27, 2022
Tapuvae Amaama, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Virginia Receives Commitment from Three-Star OL Tapuvae Amaama

Jan 26, 2022
Danielle Collins
All Sports

Danielle Collins Set to Face No. 7 Iga Swiatek in Australian Open Semifinals

Jan 26, 2022