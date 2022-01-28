College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball

See where each ACC team sits in the latest college basketball March Madness projections

Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, and Fox Sports' Mike DeCourcy to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast.

Note: each bracket projection was updated on Friday, January 28th

Team Record Joe Lunardi (ESPN) Jerry Palm (CBS) Mike DeCourcy (FOX) Miami 15-5, 7-2 No. 9 - South No. 8 - East No. 10 - East Duke 16-3, 6-2 No. 2 - Midwest No. 3 - East No. 3 - East Notre Dame 13-6, 6-2 Next four out First four out No. 10 - Midwest Wake Forest 17-4, 7-3 No. 8 - East First four out No. 7 - South North Carolina 14-6, 6-3 No. 12 - West - No. 10 - West Florida State 13-6, 6-3 No. 9 - Midwest No. 11 - West First four out Virginia 12-8, 6-4 - - - Louisville 11-9, 5-5 - - - Clemson 11-9, 3-6 - - - Syracuse 9-11, 3-6 - - - Boston College 8-11, 3-6 - - - Pittsburgh 8-12, 3-6 - - - NC State 10-11, 3-7 - - - Georgia Tech 9-10, 2-6 - - - Virginia Tech 10-10, 2-7 - - -

Lunardi has five ACC teams in his latest March Madness projections: Miami, Duke, Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Florida State. He also has Notre Dame in his next four out.

Palm has three ACC teams in his latest NCAA Tournament projections: Miami, Duke, and Florida State. He has both Notre Dame and Wake Forest in his first four out.

DeCourcy has five ACC teams in his updated bracket forecast: Miami, Duke, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, North Carolina. He has Florida State in his first four out.