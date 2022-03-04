ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Seeding Scenarios

Similar to the scenario with Virginia and Virginia Tech, Florida State and Syracuse are tied in the ACC standings and split the regular season series 1-1. The Seminoles hold the tiebreaker due to their 1-1 record against top-seeded Duke, while Syracuse went 0-2 against the Blue Devils.

Florida State clinches the No. 8 seed with a win against NC State OR a loss by Syracuse to Miami.

Interestingly, Florida State and Syracuse are set to face each other in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game in the second round of the ACC Tournament regardless of the outcome of this weekend's games. Whether the Seminoles or the Orange have the eighth seed only changes which team wears their home jerseys when the two teams meet on Wednesday at the Barclays Center.