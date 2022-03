College Basketball Bracketology: How Many ACC Teams Will Make the NCAA Tournament?

See where each ACC team sits in the latest college basketball March Madness projections

Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, and FOX Sports' Mike DeCourcy to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast.

Note: each bracket was updated on March 4th.

Duke Photo courtesy of Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Record: 26-4, 16-3 ACC NET: 6th Lunardi (ESPN): No. 2 - South Palm (CBS): No. 2 - East DeCourcy (FOX): No. 2 - East Notre Dame Photo courtesy of Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Record: 21-9, 14-5 ACC NET: 52nd Lunardi (ESPN): No. 10 - East Palm (CBS): No. 10 - West DeCourcy (FOX): No. 10 - Midwest North Carolina Photo courtesy of Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Record: 22-8, 14-5 ACC NET: 38th Lunardi (ESPN): No. 10 - West Palm (CBS): First Four Out DeCourcy (FOX): No. 11 - South Miami Photo courtesy of Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Record: 21-9, 13-6 ACC NET: 58th Lunardi (ESPN): No. 9 - South Palm (CBS): No. 11 - Midwest DeCourcy (FOX): No. 11 - West Read more: ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Seeding Scenarios Wake Forest Photo courtesy of Dawson Powers/USA TODAY Sports Record: 23-8, 13-7 ACC NET: 35th Lunardi (ESPN): No. 9 - East Palm (CBS): No. 12 - West DeCourcy (FOX): No. 9 - South Virginia Tech Photo courtesy of Ryan Hunt/USA TODAY Sports Record: 19-11, 11-8 ACC NET: 32nd Lunardi (ESPN): First Four Out - behind Indiana, BYU, and SMU Palm (CBS): not included DeCourcy (FOX): Next Four Out - behind Indiana, BYU, VCU, Oklahoma, Loyola-Chicago, and Florida

Read more: ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Seeding Scenarios